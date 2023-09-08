September 8, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 8, 2023

Stipends deserve look

I appreciate that McMinnville School Board members ran for their seats without expectation of compensation, and am grateful for the time and talent they donate to the district.

However, HB 2753, which allows stipends for school board members, is a potentially important tool the board shouldn’t dismiss without further study.

The starting shift manager wage at McMinnville’s two McDonald’s outlets is $15 an hour. If someone wanted to serve on the board instead of doing that job — and voters agreed — a $500 monthly stipend would compensate them for 33.3 hours of work.

I gather that’s about what some board members put into their roles. Wouldn’t we like to make board service a viable option for someone who needs that money?

For a single parent to attend just the business meetings and work sessions every month, never mind attend committee meetings and conduct school visits, a babysitter might run $15 an hour and one large pizza $20 to $30. For two evening meetings, that’s $100 per month already.

Cash and childcare should not be prerequisites to serve, nor should we assume a lack of desire to serve among those who need to make rent. Not everyone would need to accept the stipend, and the board could later assess whether the policy was working or a change of course was needed, as could voters.

Let’s study relevant examples from elsewhere, such as other jurisdictions that have instituted or increased stipends to value citizen service and diversify their ranks and PTAs that offer meals and childcare to increase and diversify attendance. Then we can create policy based not on personal circumstances, but on evidence.

We should strive for a board that is representative of the families it serves. Stipends could be a means of achieving that goal.

Christine Bader

McMinnville

Provisions aren’t fair

In the 1980s, Congress passed an act that unfairly affects former federal employees receiving a retirement annuity.

I applied for Social Security after working for the National Weather Service for 35 years.

I had also worked for private sector employers, during which I paid into Social Security and earned benefits. But my payment was reduced 50% under the act’s Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset stipulations.

Over the 20 years since my retirement, my wife and I have forgone nearly $80,000. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has been trying to get this rectified through the Social Security Fairness Act, and I urge U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas to sign on as co-sponsors.

Help us get this done. Help us eliminate this unfair penalty for 18,805 Oregonians affected by the WEP and 4,901 by the GPO.

Zane Suverly

Lafayette

Wake up to moral decline

To the Democratic readers of the News-Register who responded online to my letter to the editor of Aug. 18, you can whine, complain and vilify all you want, but it does not change the fact that America is in a moral decline.

In my letter, I pointed out a dozen or more examples of the rot and decay.

All I got in response is that “Trump and MAGA Republicans are mean, nasty people.” None of the responders challenged my actual claims.

So to all you lawless, brain-dead Democrats who see no evil, hear no evil and watch idly while Rome burns, I say this: Things will continue to get a lot worse until we return to our Judeo-Christian roots.

Meanwhile, a COVID update: Stand by for a new round of Biden/CDC mandates to control our freedom with masks, lockdowns and vaccinations.

Robert Long

McMinnville