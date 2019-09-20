September 20, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Sept 20, 2019

Time for action on guns

I appreciated Scott Schieber taking the time from his practice and his new life in New Zealand to compose a guest editorial about gun violence in America.

It was one of the best articles I have read conveying the urgent need for better gun control. I think most of us were equally impressed — perhaps even envious — with the swift action on the part of the New Zealand parliament in banning automatic and semi-automatic weapons after the mass shooting in Christchurch.

Scott did an excellent job explaining why is it so hard in America to relinquish the assault weapons that are killing so many and spreading fear like wildfire. Guns have become too personal, to the point of being viewed as a patriotic identity. Fear has taken over, especially with the NRA and its unwillingness to look through a broader, more compassionate lens.

My husband owns guns. He was raised to be a hunter and continues to enjoy the sport.

I don’t like guns, but I understand my husband’s right to own a gun for hunting. Thankfully, we both agree there should be a ban on all assault weapons.

When I read Dr. Schieber’s article, it reminded me how important it is to do what we can. Rather than watching in horror and feeling helpless, we must do what we can. If we don’t continue to build momentum for banning assault weapons, people will continue to be gunned down by lunatics and we will forever live in fear.

My husband and I spent a lot of time in Australia. Gun laws there are similar to New Zealand’s.

Australia, too, has a federally funded gun buyback programs and voluntary surrender program.

Those who want to own a gun must — among several other things, including pay a hefty annual fee — demonstrate a “genuine reason” for owning a gun. And self-defense is not considered a genuine reason.

We had several discussions with our Aussie friends about guns and Trump. I was struck by how obvious the right thing to do was, at least for the Aussies.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. If you’d like to take action, check out the website at momsdemandaction.org/about.

You do not have to be a mom to join, just a person who cares about the future of our children.

Karen Willard

McMinnville

Classic liberal hyperbole

Susan Tiffany’s Sept. 6 letter represents classic liberal hyperbole.

She accuses President Trump of Nazi-like genocide because some immigrants died trying to enter the U.S. illegally. In Germany, the Nazis deliberately killed their own citizens and people they conquered.

No Central American immigrants have been deliberately killed by our government. They have died as a result of their own decisions and actions, thus must be held personally responsible and accountable.

Her Trail of Tears analogy is also inaccurate.

The term refers to the tragic death of American Indians forced to march west for resettlement after losing a war with the U.S. government. The Central American immigrants were not forced to march to the U.S.; it was their choice.

After being caught and deported, they are bussed or flown home. No forced marching occurs.

Her comment that Trump’s own words and actions indicate he craves dictatorial powers is misleading.

I assume she pulled it from a June 2018 article in the Huffington Post, headlined, “Donald Trump Really Wishes He Were a Dictator.” The article pieced together quotes by Trump about real dictators.

He never said he craved dictatorial powers. But if he does crave those powers, I don’t blame him, based on Democrats’ vowed resistance to his election platform and refusal to compromise or cooperate.

Tiffany questioned why religious leaders don’t do more to push moral, ethical and humanitarian issues. Maybe it’s because they are preoccupied fighting abortion and the rise of infanticide, falsely pushed by the left as a women’s health right.

I do agree on one thing — our democratic principles are at risk. It started with President Obama behaving like a czar, using executive orders in lieu of compromise. It continued with Democrats refusing to recognize Donald Trump as president.

I encourage readers to challenge the unsubstantiated statements liberals present as facts.

Randy Johnson

McMinnville

America First fallout

“This too shall pass.” It’s a simple, familiar phrase with huge implications.

As you read this, you are taking part in a huge experiment. I would characterize it this way: “What happens if we divide the human world into us and them? I wonder how the earth would respond if we ignored its needs in favor of our own?”

There’s nothing wrong with experimenting. It’s an important way to learn. It’s how we arrived where we are.

Like all experiments, though, there is room for a lot of unknowns and unintended consequences. Like all experiments, we could stop it at any time, the “we” being a majority of everyone involved.

We just need to be aware that this experiment is global, with long-lasting effects.

At some point, the “stop” button may cease to work. Then it will no longer be an experiment, but a new reality.

In that event, “This too shall pass” will no longer apply.

Darrell King

McMinnville

Bill poses imminent threat

The Patient’s Rights Act — S. 1993, now in Senate committee — is designed to thwart abortion decisions, advanced healthcare directives, family provider orders for life-sustaining treatment and death with dignity assistance. It would force hospitals to push advanced full-code technology from conception to grave, else be forced to forfeit a year’s worth of federal support and reimbursement, effectively shutting them down.

Be aware that advanced technology cannot fix a brain lost to dementia. Advanced technology can even bring on dementia through means such as prolonged exposure to general anesthesia.

And without a functioning brain, living “good enough” becomes existing poorly. To force the frail elderly through unwanted surgeries and rehab is cruel, particularly when dementia is involved.

Say NO to becoming a live donor simply to fuel the medical system coffers.

Say NO to being warehoused in a unsafe, locked-down and notoriously understaffed facility at $92,000 a year, if not more.

Say NO to ending up on Medicaid, as 63% of U.S. elders currently are, thus facing costs that could be passed on to your adult children as collateral once the Filial Recovery Act is activated. This act is ready to launch in 34 states that no longer can afford the many elders on their rolls, including Oregon.

The Patient’s Rights Act grows out of greed and political backlash to current law. Contact your senator now and ask that he or she say NO to S. 1993.

Bev Montgomery

McMinnville