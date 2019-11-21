November 21, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Nov. 21, 2019

Different standards of justice

A recent news story about the conviction of Donald Trump crony Roger Stone speculated about what his sentence might be.

The article said it would probably be short, possibly less than a year. It went on to say that whatever the length of the sentence, it would be served in a white-collar “country club” prison.

I’d be willing to bet there are few if any citizens in Yamhill county who would qualify to serve a sentence in one of those places.

It’s amazing that we as a people accept a system where the few powerful people unfortunate enough to be held accountable are openly incarcerated in facilities we don’t qualify for ourselves. When members of the aristocracy are convicted of crimes, they ought to face the same music as us peasants.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Save a turkey

Next week, President Trump will take a break from watching hearings on his impeachment to pardon two turkeys. In keeping with that, every one of us can exercise our own pardon power by choosing a non-violent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving observance.

The 244 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes were clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At 16 weeks of age, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

Consumers pay a heavy price as well.

Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Intense prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.

Now for the good news. U.S. turkey production is down by a whopping 20 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million, as Americans continue reducing their meat consumption.

Our supermarkets carry several delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts. This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our health, fortune and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, dished up with vegetables, fruits, and grains.

An internet search of “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than you could possibly ever use.

Melvin Nysser

McMinnville