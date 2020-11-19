November 19, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Nov. 20, 2020

Trump treated badly

The recent column by Matthew Meador demonstrates a profound disconnect from reality.

Conservatives had to endure four years of unrelenting, unsubstantiated propaganda that Russia hacked the 2016 election. This campaign to discredit and undermine a duly elected president culminated in his impeachment.

The impeachment was initiated by Alexander Vindman, an immigrant military officer incensed by President Trump’s refusal to enter into an entangling alliance with his Ukrainian homeland at the expense of Russia. Given the fact that Russia still possesses a formidable nuclear arsenal, President Trump’s refusal to needlessly escalate tensions with a former enemy is admirable.

This year’s election became especially contentious over the pandemic and resulting economic catastrophe. We were expected to demonize President Trump, even though he took prompt action to ban China travel, in spite of the distraction of ongoing impeachment proceedings and incredulity about the motivations of his own National Security Council.

As a prelude to this election, we were subjected to unrelenting rioting in our cities, especially Portland.

There are legitimate issues about use of excessive force by police. However, it’s clear to me that the sudden surge in killings by police back in the 1990s was triggered by the propaganda campaign by President Clinton and the gun control lobby, provoking police paranoia. And ironically, the police shootings that stirred the most outrage targeted violent armed criminals and were clearly justified.

In the recent election, many contested states used voting machines and software developed by a foreign company with ties to the Clintons. So how can we ignore the profound irregularities?

The Electoral College is a firewall that protects the country from deliberate fraud. The states that enable convicted felons, illegal aliens and dead people to vote should not be allowed to dictate the results of the election.

James Crawford

Yamhill

Honor COVID heroes

Remember last February, when the coronavirus began to spread across America?

Some leaders decided the best way to control it was to ask people to stay home. When we did, our lives slowed down and we found ways to connect with one another.

A bit more kindness and understanding seemed to spread, as well as a desire to care more for our natural world. It wasn’t easy, but it was working.

We learned the value of face masks, physical distancing and proper hygiene. And the virus began to diminish.

Then pandemic fatigue took over. Now we see more people being infected and more people dying.

I can’t help but think of the healthcare workers, the teachers and all the others who risked their own lives to help save others. How brave and admirable they are.

I listen to Dr. Michael Osterholm’s podcasts every week. An epidemiologist, he dedicates each of his informative and inspiring podcasts to a deserving group of people.

One of his latest, Episode 30, is dedicated to the healthcare workers. Did you know that more than 1,300 of these selfless professionals have died of the coronavirus?

An earlier podcast, Episode 17, was dedicated to teachers, staff and the unbelievable job they are doing to help our children and families. Can you imagine the teachers who prepare lessons and teach several classes of students each day while having to help their own children at home with their distance learning?

It’s overwhelming to me to think about their schedules. I’m so thankful to the school districts who truly value their teachers.

Maybe we could all take a moment to walk in the shoes of our teachers and healthcare workers, and perform some intentional act of kindness for them.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Feeding fear

All the news media report daily the number of people testing positive and dying from COVID-19.

I don’t hear anything of those who tested positive, suffered through it at home or in the hospital, then went back to work and returned to a normal life. Is there a reason they want keep the fear alive in the masses?

Kent Olsen

McMinnville

Looking other way

On May 15, the Democratic House passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill to assist workers, families and state and local governments through a difficult time. It included a second round of direct cash payments, extended unemployment benefits, hazard pay for front-line workers, support for virus-testing, contact tracing and treatment, and nearly $1 trillion in aid to state, local and tribal governments.

In an effort at compromise, the Democratic House passed a revised version on Oct. 1, cutting the relief to $2.2 trillion. It offered a similar menu of aid.

However, the Republican Senate has failed to pass any bill that provides any of these desperately needed supports.

I am particularly concerned about the millions of individuals who have been without work for months, are at risk of losing their homes, and are unable to buy food. It is estimated that 50 million citizens will fall into this latter category by early 2021, 15 million of them children.

So what has the Republican Senate done during this time?

It has confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a belief she will help destroy the right of women to control their own bodies and maybe find the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Its leaders hope Roe v. Wade will be overturned, even though 70% of Americans believe that abortion should be available under at least some circumstances.

This confirms that the Republican Party, and particularly its Christian Right wing, has more concern for the fetus than for the millions of children who are already born but going hungry every night. Considering the demographics of Trump supporters in the recent election, it also seems an indication of how people often vote against their best interests.

Les Howsden

Amity

Hospital debt hounds

I want people to be aware of an unfortunate situation with our hospital, the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

I required urgent care on Aug. 13. I went from my doctor’s office to the hospital, where I underwent tests leading to admission and surgery in a matter of hours. I received outstanding care and the providers were kind and competent.

The bill was dated Oct. 27, but didn’t arrive until Nov. 5.

It listed a due date of Nov. 13. We wrote a check and mailed it the following day.

On Nov. 11, I got a call from an unknown number that went to voicemail. The message warned, “This is a communication from a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect the debt.”

My husband called the hospital, where someone confirmed our only outstanding balance was in the amount we had already sent. It appeared the check had not cleared the bank yet.

I then called the number left by the debt collector. I got a recording indicating I had reached the Patient Account Business Office, associated with a debt collector.

The woman I spoke to denied any collection agency tie. She said the state of Oregon requires her agency to contact hospital patients about payment arrangements.

She later changed her story, saying the agency was just checking to see if I had “any other insurance.”

She defended the contact by saying the bill had been sent “way back in October.” But that was just two weeks ago at the time.

This experience has affected our opinion of the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

We still like the local facility, and we know rural hospitals are in financial trouble. But hounding a customer whose bill hasn’t yet come due is no way to build customer loyalty.

Nancy Van Dore

McMinnville

Egregious purveyor

Thank you for publishing Charles Hillestad’s Viewpoint piece on how to detect deceptive, manipulative rhetoric. As he points out, we are living in an era where false information bombards us in greater volume and frequency than ever before.

Humans can only achieve productive goals and solutions to problems by following a process based on reason and ethical negotiation. Whether it’s within a family, civic group, court system or political arena, we must strive to be rational and respectful while advocating for our desired outcome.

Obviously, we don’t all take the high road when negotiating, which is why it’s important to be aware of sneaky disinformation, fearmongering and outright lying, as described in Hillestad’s piece.

Politicians of all stripes are guilty of rhetorical manipulation. It comes with the job. However, I’ve not seen anything like the vicious, hysterical and utterly false blather emanating from the political right since Donald Trump took office four years ago.

Pick a category from Hillestad’s list: inflammatory, violating common sense, dirty tricks, false dichotomy, non sequitur. The conservative media use them all to encourage fear and hatred.

Trump himself is the most egregious purveyor of unethical, rabble-rousing rhetoric I’ve ever encountered. Unfortunately, to filter your way through the nonsense and vitriol, you have to commit to thinking critically, which is the point of Mr. Hillestad’s article.

It seems Trump supporters have utterly abandoned reason and critical thinking in favor of rage, intolerance and black-and-white solutions to complex problems. They willingly succumb to manipulative rants from FOX, QAnon, InfoWars, et. al., which exemplify every one of the points raised in Hillestad’s article.

As they abandon the basic rules of sane and respectful process, they make it very hard for the rest of us to move forward for the good of all citizens.

Grant Hoyt

Carlton

Riding in style

On June 14, 2019, I was in an auto accident in McMinnville.

My van was totaled, leaving me without transportation. Then a friend told me about a government program called Dial-A-Ride.

I had heard of it, but assumed it was only available to the disabled. I was really happy to learn it’s for everyone!

Now I know that most government programs are not perfect, nor is anything else this year, for that matter. But my experience using this service, and interacting with the drivers, has always been pleasant.

I arrive at my destinations stress-free. I don’t have to worry about traffic, gas, parking, license plates or automobile repairs and insurance.

I feel very lucky to have this service available in my town.

My heartfelt thanks goes to the men and women driving and scheduling for Dial-a-Ride. They work hard to make it possible.

Judith Hill

McMinnville

City that listens

A few months back, a questionnaire went out on how or what makes a good city or neighborhood.

In years past, the leaf pickup truck had to be dumped with only half a load, lest leaves blow out. Some responders suggested the city cover the loads with tarps during transport, allowing the trucks to collect full loads.

This year, that happened. It’s good to live in a city that listens.

Dean Klaus

McMinnville

Acting president rules

Read a letter in the Nov. 13 edition where the writer was concerned who might become president if neither candidate had 270 votes and Congress had to become involved. The letter writer worried who they might try and appoint as acting president.

In 1947, the succession act was amended. Next in line after the vice president is the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi. If the speaker is unable to assume the duties, the president pro tem of the Senate, Chuck Grassley, would be next.

Next, the various federal departments are ranked in order of creation date with the head of that department next up. The list starts with Secretary of State Pompeo and moves next to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Last up is Homeland Security Wolf.

But the courts just ruled he’s in the position illegally, so he probably wouldn’t be in succession. And circumstances leading to an acting president that far down the list would probably mean we had bigger and more immediate worries.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Gobs of gripes

I am so tired of hearing teachers complain about their jobs. What other job is there where you get 2 1/2 months off in the summer, then other days off during the year for holidays?

They complain they have to grade papers after classes.

I think they should be in school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. This way they can grade papers at their desks and not at home.

They would still be making more money per hour working 8-5 every day then the average non-teacher.

I can’t wait until this country makes students go year-round. The teachers will whine for sure.

Sandra Ponto

McMinnville

Conspiracy theorist

After another heated political season, it’s worthwhile to remember we have more in common with each other than not. So when I received an e-mail last week from my state senator — Brian Boquist, whom I have never supported — I was open to read what he had to say.

Mr. Boquist began by criticizing the media. I also have concerns about the media — consolidation, corporate influence, lack of diversity — so there was some common ground between us.

Mr. Boquist then relinquished all credibility by veering into various divisive tropes and general government-bashing.

For four years, we have had a conspiracy theory aficionado at the head of our federal government. Thankfully, that will end in January.

Unfortunately, we Oregonians still have conspiracy theory proponents in our state government.

Alisa Owen

McMinnville

Plant-based roast

Next week, President Trump will take a break from brooding over his election loss to pardon two turkeys. But in fact, every one of us has that same awesome power to pardon an innocent, sentient bird by choosing a plant-based roast for our Thanksgiving dinner.

The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes were clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

Consumers pay a heavy price, too.

Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic diseases. Prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.

Now for the good news: With the growing popularity of Tofurky and other plant-based holiday roasts, U.S. turkey production has dropped 25 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our health, happiness and good fortune with a cruelty-free plant-based holiday roast. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly ever use.

Milo Nakamura

McMinnville