May 2, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: May 3, 2019

Save our wetlands

It was frustrating to read about the debate going on over the proposed developments along Baker Creek. I remember opposing all that w-a-a-a-y back, years ago, when it was a Jones development.

The city used to put it to a vote. Now, evidently, it just forges ahead to see how many houses it can approve.

Before relying on the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, city officials might want to review recent news. Look at the flooding this past winter and spring on the Missouri River.

The Corps channeled that river, which increased its velocity. The resulting mass of water moving downstream produced destruction that’s still going on.

There’s a reason for wetlands and floodplains. They spread and absorb heavy rainfall when it happens, and not necessarily by the calendar.

Those who mentioned traffic are probably the folks that wait in long lines through multiple signals to get into town.

I wish the officials who make these decisions would quit trying to make McMinnville a bedroom community for Salem and Portland. Most of use moved here for the country atmosphere that you’re rapidly destroying.

Eleanor Fuhrer

McMinnville

Disenfranchised in McMinnville

Attending the April 18 McMinnville Planning Commission meeting was an exasperating experience.

I was part of a group of 100 citizens who wished to express displeasure with parts of a proposal for residential development along Baker Creek. The 6:30 p.m. meeting lasted until 10:30.

Our group was provided 30 minutes to state our disagreement at the end of the four-hour meeting. We felt poorly served by the process and left frustrated.

Any governmental body must remember that it gains its legitimacy from the consent of the governed. It draws that consent from the public by affording citizens their guaranteed First Amendment rights to equal time to state their case on an issue.

Those of us who came to the meeting to have our say regarding the development felt strongly that the meeting was structured in such as way as to disenfranchise us. The experience left us with a feeling of powerlessness.

Planning commissioners need to understand that their meetings are not designed to serve them, but instead to serve the public. If commissioners wish to regain a measure of legitimacy, they must provide equal time for testimony and be willing to interact with the citizens they have been elected to serve.

Our system of democracy requires nothing less.

Jim Norby

McMinnville

Perfect for the job

A friend of mine sent us this on Facebook, and I felt it should be shared:

I voted for Trump in 2016.I didn’t vote for Trump’s personal life.

I voted for a guy who hates the poison of politics as much as most of us.

I voted for a guy who wouldn’t take any crap and would get things done.

I voted for a guy who loves America as much as I do.

I voted for an imperfect guy who was perfect for the job, and I’ll do it again in 2020.

Make America Great Again.

Rich Roberts

McMinnville

Just say no to needles

How many potholes could $50,000 fill? Call me a cold-hearted hard-ass all you want, but one filled pothole on a county road is worth way more than any scum-sucking, welfare-abusing, thieving, useless, drug-abusing drain on society.

Yep, there I said it! Now others can feel free to follow and agree.

It may not be politically correct, but it’s exactly what the majority of people I know think. They are just too afraid to say it publicly. Maybe now they will feel free to express their true feelings without too much retribution.

I, for one of many, am opposed to the use of my tax dollars to support a needle-exchange program.

Duh! What a stupid idea. Just look at what the practice of a liberal, bleeding-heart “compassionate” philosophy has already wrought in the city of McMinnville.

Although I’m not a practicing Christian, I still ask myself, “What would Jesus do? I’m gonna venture a rational response here and assume He would say something like, “Hey, you low-life. Try being a contributing member of society!”

If Silas Halloran-Steiner is so convinced of the virtues of a drug paraphernalia and addiction assistance program, he should have no problem administering it from his own front door. Anything less is proof of cowardice, ignorance, membership in the Democrat party or all of the above.

Now, a word to our county elected officials.

I have already sought legal advice, and have garnered enough financial support to mount legal challenges that will cost the county far more than the estimated price of such a stupid idea. The ball is in your court.

Dale Lux

Willamina

Problems with the hospital

Several of the letters in the April 23 Viewpoints impressed me.

One was headlined “Tactics of Tail-Gunner Joe,” which was a good review of anti-socialism. I have nothing to add to it.

Another was headlined “Restore local control,” about new policies at the Willamette Valley Medical Center. I offer some points:

1) Reduced number of beds. My now partner was recently in the hospital, and it took the staff five hours to find her a bed.

2) Staff morale. I don’t know about that one way or the other.

3) Infection risk. In 2000, my wife of 46 years got non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Every time we took her to the hospital, she had to be transported to Salem Hospital in a day or so because she got staph infections. She died in hospice care in 2002.

4) Missed diagnosis. In November 2018, I began to have sharp pains in my left side. For the second time in my life, I was talked into going to the emergency room at this hospital. They gave me many tests, including X-rays, scans and an EKG, but couldn’t figure out what was causing the pain, which was migrating.

A day later, my partner figured it out because she spied a row of pox marks on my back and side, all on the left. Obviously, I had one of the oldest known ailments — shingles.

With shingles, it’s important to get early treatment. But I couldn’t see my own doctor for two days, or even a substitute, because it was a weekend.

The hospital staff tried but failed to diagnose this ancient disease, which is common in people my age (83). If they had, I could have gotten the recommended early treatment.

As for going back to what the hospital used to be, I don’t think so. But going back to nonprofit would be good.

Ralph J. Turner

Sheridan

Keep our volunteers safe

Created with the merger of our rural and urban firefighting forces in 1988, the Yamhill Fire Protection District has gone through many changes. The core ingredient to making it work are the volunteers.

At present, we have one paid chief and 32 volunteers. The chief is an essential part of keeping things organized. He also responds to fire and rescue calls himself. After the chief, the rest of the work falls to the volunteers — men and women of all ages and corners of our community. New volunteers have to put in 88 hours of training in firefighting and basic first aid before being allowed to respond, and about 100 hours a year after that to keep certified.

In 2018, Yamhill volunteers spent 3,693 hours in training and 4,191 hours responding to fire and rescue calls. You may ask about compensation. On average, they get one paycheck per year for approximately $300. The volunteers give up personal and family time to put on a pager and respond to the district fire and rescue calls. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

As a volunteer firefighter and fire district board member for the last 43 years, I urge voters to look hard at what the district is asking for in May 21 balloting. It is designed to keep our volunteers safe, which is our most important job. Yamhill Fire has a website and Facebook page helping provide information. You are also welcome to stop by the fire hall during daytime hours.

These are the first responders when you call 911 for help. I believe they deserve your support.

Vote YES on Measure 36-200.

Jim & Cathy Phillips

Yamhill

Fluke important to Dayton

To my chagrin, I’ve learned the performance and integrity of Dayton High Principal Jamie Fluke have been called into question, and she has been pressured to resign.

I worked alongside her for many years. Last week, I returned as a substitute and felt I was coming home.

This atmosphere of warm inclusiveness did not happen by chance. It reflects the skill of a highly principled person making decisions with intelligence, precision, compassion and discernment. Her frontline leadership has brought the community together, to the benefit of the students.

When many of us attended public schools in the ‘70s, as young migrant students, we faced crushing racist attitudes. It was rare to encounter a teacher who embraced young members of the Hispanic community as legitimate inheritors of the American Dream, as Ms. Fluke does. She is a humanitarian who has successfully endeavored to bring together a multicultural community.

Her efforts have resulted in Hispanic children gaining access to privileges and opportunities normally reserved for Anglo students. She has made Dayton High a place where Hispanic students can feel at ease, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic status, thus concentrate on becoming truly educated.

If Ms. Fluke has achieved so much during her tenure, why would anyone create the upheaval and divisiveness going on now? It can only come from the myopic judgment of a few people, who refuse to acknowledge the harmonious functionality at the junior high and high school were spawned by Jamie Fluke and those sharing her goals of equity and excellence in education.

The stakeholders have not taken into consideration the remarkable strides made in ethnic equality and assimilation on her watch, or weighed the potentially irreparable harm of her removal. As a representative of the Hispanic community, I unequivocally endorse Ms. Fluke as an outstanding educator.

Petra Mendoza

McMinnville

Going unheard in Salem

I was present for the legislative hearings held April 10-11 on the tobacco tax measure, HB 2270.

I was signed up to provide testimony, but wasn’t picked on the 10th, so had to come back the 11th. I thought for sure I’d get to speak, but never did.

The chairwoman reduced the time allowance from three minutes to two. At the end, she thanked us all for coming, making it seem everyone had been heard.

It seemed everyone who was heard either owned a business or held a healthcare job. I had to listen to people recite statistics and percentages; proclaim ownership of a vape business after watching their parents die of smoking; and insist they would have to lay off employees or even go out of business if new taxes were imposed. It was all about greed and self-centered issues.

You call it a public hearing. Well, I am the public, so I’m asking you to please read my testimony:

My dad, who lived in Oregon, died of lung cancer on Oct. 2, 2018, after being diagnosed in mid-July. He smoked all his life, from age 14, but if he’d known what it would do to him, maybe he would never have started.

If cigarettes and other tobacco products had become more expensive, maybe he would have quit. Raising the tax high enough will hopefully make people second-guess purchase of tobacco products, allowing dads to be around longer.

My dad’s lung cancer was a direct result of his smoking. Cigarettes killed my dad.

Raise the taxes so high no one can afford them. I don’t care if that drives tobacco companies out of business.

Approving the tobacco tax proposed in HB 2270 would give other children more time with their dads. It’s crucial for saving lives.

I beg you, please pass the tobacco tax!

Margaret Kallunki

Sheridan

Cap PERS for the elites

In response to Mr. Peralta‘s Viewpoints cover piece on PERS, and the comments that followed online:

Let us remember that teachers were promised PERS in lieu of pay raises many years ago. I am sorry, but the bill has come due.

If we want to reform PERS, we only need to take it away from the elite by capping their benefits. I am referring to politicians, professors, doctors on the hill and coaches and athletic directors at state universities.

This will not be solved by placing it on the heads of those on the low point of the totem pole — police officers, teachers and firefighters. Just common sense here in my two cents worth.

Gerry Sullivan

McMinnville

Better oversight needed

I was a private agency caregiver for two years. I began professional caregiving without any experience, got little training on tasks like skin care or administering bed baths, and was never trained to provide the specialized care my clients needed.

For example, with a hospice patient, I was not trained to do occupied bed changes, yet was required to do them.

Another caregiver and I attempted this and had the patient standing beside the bed when the client care coordinator arrived and intervened. We had no idea it was dangerous for a hospice patient to be put in that situation.

No serious consideration was ever given to prioritizing client well-being over expediency, or to matching caregivers with clients.

The agency often said, “Just send anyone who’s available.” It didn’t matter if a female client was uncomfortable with a male caregiver, or if female caregivers repeatedly faced unwanted touching by male clients.

The agencies we entrust to care for vulnerable people need to be held to higher standards of care, with vigorous oversight and enforcement mechanisms. To accomplish that, I urge Rep. Ron Noble to join me in supporting Senate Bill 669.

Erik Leggett

Keizer