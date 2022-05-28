May 28, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the editor: May 27, 2022

Lives at stake

Once again, our country is facing the horrific mass murder of precious and innocent children.

What are we doing? Why are there so many residents of our county supporting leaders, especially two leaders on our board of commissioners, who want our county to be a gun sanctuary?

Texas is a gun sanctuary state, and see what’s happened there.

I don’t understand. We could have a mass murder right here in our own beloved county, thanks to the leadership we have.

Please, everyone. In the future, please vote with care — as if your life depended on it.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Look downtown instead

The letter regarding the old Tanger Outlet Mall was correct.

I worked at the mall from the day it opened until the day it closed.

I would often quiz the customers as to why they didn’t come more often, and the response was usually, “I’m in a hurry to get to the beach” or “I’m in a hurry to get home.” They also mentioned the larger outlet mall at the coast, where families could drop off the shoppers and head to the beach.

The area where the mall sat was just in the wrong place. It was too close to Salem and Portland.

So why spend all that time and money just to end up with more medical offices? And for that matter, the medical offices aren’t full either.

I think the answer is to invest instead in downtown McMinnville.

Joyce Messina

McMinnville

No to big boxes

I am very concerned about the Three Mile Lane Plan box store development.

I lived in Portland until 2013, so I’m familiar with Kimco developments cited as examples in the News-Register article of May 24.

They aren’t pedestrian-friendly. They don’t serve as attractive visitor destinations or neighborhood gathering places. They don’t contribute to a livable community.

Costco isn’t a neighborhood grocery store. Chain stores don’t support local business.

A chain mall isn’t a neighborhood shopping center. It doesn’t serve as a gathering place or park, nor does it make a meaningful contribution to mixed-use development.

The examples of Clackamas Square, Oregon Trail Center and Jantzen Beach Center in Metropolitan Portland are a far cry from the original Three Mile Lane Plan examples of the Old Mill District in Bend and Orenco Station in Hillsboro. That’s apples to oranges.

McMinnville will have its oases on Third Street and the Granary District, but other than that, it will all be out-of-state corporations that don’t give a darn about the beauty, viability or livability of our county, let alone how a pedestrian will cross a highway to get to a loaf of bread or a dozen eggs.

Robin Ricker

McMinnville

Whose vision?

The News-Register editorial which lauded the dumping of Kurt Schrader for Jamie McLeod-Skinner, as Democratic nominee in the 6th Congressional District, stated she would be more attuned to Biden’s vision for America.

And what, pray tell, is that vision? It seems to be whatever is the latest liberal idea coming out of the teleprompter.

The reality of America, as Joe Biden has molded it so far, is hyperinflation, $5 gasoline, open borders, Russian aggression and severely divided politics. He has not healed the wounds, but has stoked the fires of partisan division.

He is using government agencies such as the FBI, Department of Justice and Department of Defense, and every other agency in his control, to introduce liberal woke views to Americans. The elections in November will most surely readjust the reins of power in Washington.

Only a small minority of Americans approve of the results we see at the stores and gas pumps. Is this the vision we want our elected officials to follow?

Steve Wozniak

Newberg

Protect democracy

It’s no secret that Congress is polarized. Rarely does an issue receive strong bipartisan support.

That’s why it’s so striking that four out of five voters agree we must do more to safeguard our democracy from presidential corruption.

No president, regardless of party, should be able to exploit weaknesses in our political system for personal gain.

That’s where the Protecting Our Democracy Act comes in. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power, protect against corruption, increase transparency and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.

If the average person used public office for personal gain, he’d go to jail. If the average person could pardon himself, there would be no rule of law.

No president should be above the law. It’s just common sense.

I’m urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. It’s time we put safeguards in place to prevent a corrupt president of any party from abusing the power of high office.

Tim Wright

Grand Ronde