Letters to the editor: March 5, 2021

Comments
Sponge
Leonard Leis misses the point with his characterization of the the former president as a patriot whose actions should be accorded the same leeway as that extended to MLK just days before his assassination. MLK was a private citizen; the president was a public official whose oath required him to defend the country against enemies both foreign and domestic. The president failed this basic test of true leadership. He had the power to end the riot as soon as it started. To his shame, he chose not to do that. He is no patriot.