March 27, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: March 26, 2020

All in this together

As we navigate these difficult days, let’s give a word of thanks not only to the dedicated and stressed health care professionals, but also to others helping our community.

Take a moment to thank the cashiers, stockers and delivery people in grocery stores there every day to help us. Many look tired and worried about the possible consequences of serving a panicked public, buying cartloads of groceries every day.

And try to support our local businesses as they struggle to survive without customers coming through their doors. Have books delivered to you, pick up some wine at the curb or winery, order a meal from a local restaurant offering drive-up service.

We’re all in this together.

Mike Freeman

McMinnville

Old war horses

At the risk of being one of the “in my day” generation, I do believe we can explore solutions to shortages in medical supplies. If you want to see what our operating rooms and hospitals used effectively prior to the early ‘60s, the dawn of disposables, just watch some re-runs of MASH.

Cloth masks, gowns and head coverings were very effective. The hospital laundry or vendor washed and disinfected them.

This is not a debate about the efficacy of advances in disposable personal protective equipment. It is rather a reminder that we did contain transmission of diseases very effectively for 50-plus years using cloth.

We can certainly do better than asking our doctors and nurses to use bandanas and scarves, as was recently suggested. Observing safe practices, let us set up sewing teams in those hospital conference rooms.

I’m sure there are retirees, out-of-work folks or other volunteers who would help if asked. There are senior seamstresses in their homes who could help if the patterns and supplies were delivered to them.

We can learn from the past. So let’s get up on the war horses and charge into the battle of our lifetime.

Susan Tiffany

McMinnville

Don’t worry about me

Do not harm others on my account. I vote no on that score. I’m older. I’m in an age category of having probably a 2% chance of dying from the coronavirus. If there were no impacts to the lives of others, then OK. I’d welcome the help.

But there will be severe and longlasting impacts from what is being done to protect people like me. And other people’s lives matter, too. So do not do this extreme nationwide shutdown, and commit financial suicide, to maybe help me.

Entire states are now being locked down. Hundreds upon hundreds of thousands are now out of work.

Forced closure of restaurants and gathering places is OK with me for a short while, and maybe schools. Beyond that, I disagree. Losing their job and having to endure a limited social life will cause financial distress, depression, mental illness and marital hardship. People risk lashing out with frustration. For many, this will lead to lifelong issues. These people are innocent. Do not do this harm to them to maybe help me.

I speak only for myself. I hope others will speak up as well, though.

Bill Post

McMinnville

Patriotic or self-serving?

This morning, I watched in disgust as Bill Ford touted Ford Motor Company’s patriotic eagerness to step up and manufacture medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 virus. My heart swelled with pride.

But, wait! This from the company that snuggled up to the Hitler regime during WWII. According to The Nation magazine’s edition of Jan. 24, 2000: “The German Ford division served as an ‘arsenal of Nazism,’ with the consent of headquarters in Dearborn,” and reaped “huge revenues by producing war matériel for the Reich.”

Hitler praised Henry Ford, a rabid anti-semite, calling him “a great man” and awarding him the Grand Cross of the German Eagle in 1938. How many lives did this cost us?

The lame and late response from Trump has left us far behind. So we need all the help we can get.

But Bill Ford’s company has a lot to answer for. Color me cynical, but profit motive and self-congratulation reverberate in his voice and face.

As Bill Cosby said, “Ford wants to be your car company.”

Marilyn Higginson

Sheridan

Not that Elliott

On Feb. 28, a letter headlined “Dogmatic drivel” was printed in the News-Register. It was a critique of Peter Enticknap’s Viewpoints piece on climate change in which the writer sought a forum to reveal warming as a hoax. It was signed by a Larry Elliott of McMinnville.

I happen to have the same name and hometown. But I totally disagree with this letter, as it was self-righteous, snobby, and sarcastic in proclaiming the writer’s intelligence and superiority to scientific experts.

He claimed to be a critical thinker, but his letter was smug and snide. He provided no ideas, evidence or solutions that could work to benefit us all.

As I highly disagree with his view and tenor, I feel offended that it’s signed with a name identical to mine.

I want everyone to know it was not written by this Larry Elliott, who is devoted to our environment and all we can do to keep it in top condition, and true and real science.

I will not stand behind or beside this writer. He is on his own path.

Larry Elliott of Storey Street

McMinnville

Merchandising terror

There’s money to be made in merchandising terror, and people have been doing it for more than a century. However, in recent years, it’s been refined to a science.

Al Gore, hired scientists and some government officials have done very well advocating a shift to expensive, inefficient and unreliable power sources, allegedly to control climate.

But there is no evidence CO2 has any effect on climate. Besides, China and India add more of it each year than we do.

CO2 is absolutely necessary for food plants and trees to grow. So idiots here would have us starve for lack of food.

The CO2 produced overseas is loaded with contaminants. Our plants have to scrub that out, which is a downer.

Alternate power doesn’t work when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. What’s more, this kind of power has to be stored is a DC battery pack.

To store enough for a large city, the rest of the state would have to be covered with batteries. But I doubt if enough resources exist for that.

Efficiently transmitting power long distance requires conversion to AC. That way, the energy can be sent by high voltage, avoiding heat loss.

The politicians slobbering in anticipation of levying a carbon tax on the peasants don’t care if we lose all our productive capacity. The letter by Steve Patterson (3/11/20) goes to the source of our problem, and to the only solution available to us.

Elmer Werth

Grand Ronde

Fighting the virus

Discerning the real from reactionary behavior amid COVID-19 responses is difficult. All media can be helpful if the right choice is made.

Responses from the president and New York’s governor are spot on. Gov. Brown, not so much. Her thinking may be thunking.

Shelter in place is good, so let’s do it. We may be halfway home.

The crisis is real. COVID-19 is three times more lethal, but we’re not ready to fight.

Gov. Brown is tardy, and that may prove our undoing. It may prevent us from making a strong fight.

We should consider shifting the school year entirely and start summer vacation now. You can’t go anywhere, so you can vacation at home.

Then there’s the hoarding. We need to make sure necessary supplies like toilet paper are ordered for school use when classes resume. When the fight has to be made against COVID-19, do it at the schools.

Shelter the homeless as well. In addition to schools, there are other venues that might be considered, including the fairgrounds.

Avoiding the parks has a positive benefit, trapping kids and parents to rediscover family.

Keep separation and wash your hands with lots of soap. And since the government is actually bankrupt, consider eliminating money. It carries COVID-19 anyway.

Doesn’t the Bible say love of money is the root of all evil? Hmm. Would that “Trump” God? Hmm.

New Eden?

Go ahead. You can smile at the suggestion. Smiles are still allowed.

Malcolm Koch

McMinnville

Hail those on front lines

I cannot pretend to speak for the community as a whole, but I hope I do when I give a deep and heartfelt thanks to our first responders in this pandemic crisis — the doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Let us also celebrate the contributions of those who never thought they would be on the front lines, and never asked to be: the grocery clerks and shelf-stockers at places such as Albertsons, Safeway, Roth’s and WinCo; the pharmacists at Rite Aid, Walgreens and other drugstores; those delivering food; and the families of those on the front lines, including elderly parents or other relatives isolated as a result of the quarantine.

It’s easy at this very fraught time to be anxious or angry. But we should all be able to share a sense of admiration and gratitude for those who are doing the dangerous heavy-lifting to see us through this crisis.

I hope I also speak on behalf of the community when I express a desire to see local merchants — with which, in the interest of disclosure, I have zero affiliation — duly rewarded and compensated for displaying courage of showing up and stepping up. You might not always know who we are by our faces, but we will not forget yours, — or what your gracious actions and the service you are performing mean at this moment.

Steve Rutledge

McMinnville

On the front lines

A heartfelt thanks to families, friends and neighbors who are looking out for the individuals and families in our difficult world. And a heartfelt thanks to our first responders and medical personnel during this difficult time with the coronavirus COVID-19.

I am the daughter of a World War II veteran of the European Theater. I was able to write some letters on behalf of our soldiers, our veterans and their families — the ones who made freedom possible.

I am grateful to our military service organizations and veterans service organizations. They fight for all those who place their lives on the line for us.

Thanks to all of you.

Kathleen Harris

McMinnville

Why the hysteria?

Why is the coronavirus resulting in so much fear and hysteria? There have been many sickness outbreaks in the past and there’ll be others in the future.

Caution is optimum, but also raises some suspicion.

In times of catastrophe, including serious sickness outbreaks, we have lost some freedom. We have been put under more control.

Also, while manmade remedies have done much to benefit our health, why exclude natural remedies that also have proven beneficial?

There are natural remedies for viruses, bacteria and so forth that have proven themselves. Their use can prove to be beneficial and many lives can be saved.

Mary Novak

Yamhill

Smile on my face

There have been three instances in my lifetime when America has been caught off guard. The first was Pearl Harbor, the second 9/11 and now the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Like many citizens, I was shocked to learn that a lot of our medications and antibiotics are made in China. This should scare the daylights out of all of us. It should serve as a wakeup call.

I get sick and tired of hearing about Russia, North Korea and Iran when China is the country we should fear.

I’m not talking about their citizenry, because the Chinese are good people. I’m talking about their corrupt government. But I have no doubt that our great president will fix this like he is fixing the problem of their stealing our intellectual property.

Our country will get through this. It won’t be because Trump-bashers like the guest writer who gave us a book report on a John Steinbeck novel or the professor whose expertise is in Greek mythology.

It will be because of the smart fellow Americans who were shopping at our local Albertsons one day recently. I’ve never seen that store so crowded.

Yes, several shelves were empty and all the checkout lines were 5 and 6 deep. But everyone was talking and laughing — making fun of ourselves and our panic mode. It was particularly funny when a tall gentleman yelled out, “Hey, everybody. Don’t forget the toilet paper.”

This virus is serious business. But it’s encouraging that we can still retain our sense of humor. I drove home with a smile on my face.

Judith Hromyko

McMinnville