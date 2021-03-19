March 19, 2021 Tweet

Letters to the editor: March 19, 2021

Surge in misuse

There have been several letters written about county commissioners and gun control. I thought I would find what’s up these days. I did a quick investigation and found the following:

At the federal level, there’s HR-127, a house resolution.

Everyone should read HR -127. It’s long, and it details specific laws with attendant penalties.

We have to care about this one. It details mandatory license requirements, fingerprinting, recordkeeping, psychological exams, $800 fee for insurance and many other rules governing firearms and ammunition.

If HR 127 were to become law, it would be very cumbersome to own a gun. HR 127 just might spell the end of gun ownership.

At the state level, I found seven bills for consideration — SB 396, HB 2510, SB 604, SB 554, SB 585, SB 592 and HB 2543.

In view of HR 127 and the volume of legislation at the state level, who knows what we’ll wind up with for gun control? I don’t blame people for being concerned about our future right to own a gun, as I am one of them.

Personally, I think we’ve had a change in our country’s attitude, with a definite surge in the misuse of firearms. At least that’s the opinion I’ve gained during my 89 years on this planet.

John Englebrecht

McMinnville

Hope rekindled

Since we now have a new president, I believe the mood of our country has changed from one of despair to optimism. We are moving forward in so many areas!

Biden’s focus is reported to be controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, opening communication with other nations, meeting infrastructure needs, supporting small businesses, and addressing climate change and energy conservation. This is a very different situation from what has been happening with the previous administration.

With a proactive attitude toward business and government, listening to the thoughts of the people and placing their needs first, attitudes can change from despair to hope. I believe our country will gradually return to be a leader in world affairs and a partner with other countries, and that democracy will again become a driving force.

Janet De With

Yamhill

Fringe extremism

Joseph Major’s commentary, “Tradition of gun ownership helps make America special,” certainly missed the mark. His history lesson on guns, tyranny, America’s industrialization and “rounds per kill” was confusing at best.

I do agree that America is special, but not because of its easy access to firearms. America is special because of individual liberty, equality before the law, freedom of speech and the elimination of racial and economic classes — in theory anyway.

Yes, the Second Amendment guarantees gun ownership. But I don’t find that any more special than being able to buy a toaster.

Gun ownership is not the issue; that has been settled. The issue is Commissioner Berschauer’s proposal to create a Second Amendment sanctuary.

This is sloppy government being advocated by a fringe minority. Yes, I said it. A fringe minority.

According to “7 Facts about Guns in the US,” from the Pew Research Center, 80% of Republicans, 97% of Democrats and 88% of all electors believe existing gun laws are fine as they stand, or should be made more restrictive to improve gun safety. This means those advocating for abdication of existing regulations represent only about 12% of the general public.

If the ordinance passes, however, it will apply to 100% of the citizens of Yamhill County. Whether you lean to the left or right, submitting to the will of a small but vocal minority is not an American ideal.

The idea that people are coming for your guns is fearmongering perpetuated by a small number of extremists. And while extremists have their rights under the Constitution, just like you and me, I don’t like living under the rule of extreme ideologies.

On an issue where nearly 9/10 of Americans agree, we should not appeal to the one who does not. That would not be very democratic.

Chad Olsen

McMinnville

Governmental tyranny?

Many yeas and nays are voiced about gun possession.

Wouldn’t it be of great advantage to have guns instead of making it open season for criminals, murderers, drug and child traffickers and the tyranny of government?

Hmmm. Is that why repressive gun bills like HR 127 are being introduced in Congress?

Mary Novak

Yamhill