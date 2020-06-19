June 19, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: June 19, 2020

Time to mask up

Wearing a mask is your patriotic duty.

During World War II, major Allied cities had blackout ordinances.

In London, blackout regulations were imposed on Aug. 11, 1939, two months before the declaration of war. They stipulated that “all windows and doors should be covered at night with suitable material, such as heavy curtains, cardboard or paint, to prevent the escape of any glimmer of light that might aid enemy aircraft.”

Even in the U.S., New York City regularly conducted blackout drills in order to be prepared for eventual Axis bombing campaigns. Why do you think governments imposed these regulations?

Was it to keep you from getting yourself killed by a bomb? No, it was to prevent your city from being located and bombed, killing your neighbors and hampering the war effort.

Violators were fined and shamed. Why? Because they were endangering everyone, and impeding the war effort in the process. At a time of war — or pandemic — sacrifices have to be made. These sacrifices may not be for you. They may be for others, they may be for the nation’s economic recovery, they may be for someone’s grandparents. Wearing a mask is the least you can do for those around you and your nation.

We can’t get back to any semblance of “normal” until transmission is cut. The only way to achieve that today is by everyone masking up in public.

Please, do your part for our greater good. It’s not that much to ask.

John Linder

McMinnville

Worst that could happen?

Some tell me that COVID is no longer a threat, that I no longer need to take precautions. If this is incorrect, the worst that can happen is that I will sicken and die.

And some tell me that COVID remains a threat, that I need to continue to take precautions. If this is incorrect, the worst that can happen is that I will be inconvenienced by a mask and social distancing, but alive.

So, what do I do now?

Tony Roder

McMinnville

See what officers face

The June 12 News-Register contained a story on calls for McMinnville to defund its police department. So how many of these people have gone on a full-shift ride-along — day, swing or graveyard — with a police officer?

No matter what the size of the department, recruits complete a mandatory 16-week police academy.

It features morning, noon and night training. As a retired law enforcement officer, I know, because I was once there to assist in that training.

Maybe the critics should take a ride-along to see what the officers face every day.

Art Pohl

Dundee

Golden opportunity

Being preoccupied by other matters, I haven’t followed the progress of the Yamhelas-Westsider Trail. But I did receive notice that the Yamhill County commissioners had approved the first 2.82 mile segment of the 12.48 mile route. Since the vote was two for and one against, I asked who cast the dissenting vote. All commissioners responded, for which they have my compliments, and it was Mary Starrett who indicated she voted no.

No? This proposed trail is more than a golden opportunity or chance of a lifetime. It is a golden multi-generational opportunity.

I asked Mary why she was against it. Her response was: “I have opposed the project for the last six years, since I’ve been in office. The project would negatively impact farmers along the proposed route. In addition, this has and will continue to have an impact on county staff and resources.” Farming is big in Yamhill County. Drive any state highway or county road, and you will see them lined by farms and forests.

So why would a trail through farmland be any different than the road you drive every day? Are the farmers doing something along that section of the trail that they don’t do in the rest of the county?

Furthermore, there are multiple funding sources other than Yamhill County. The problem is, none can be used without county approval. I biked a portion of Michigan’s 92-mile Fred Meijer White Pine Trail, named after the Midwest grocery chain counterpart of our Fred Meyer.

Michigan gets it. What a gem. It’s a paved path passing alongside rivers and through backyards, towns and farms. It is used by bikers, runners, joggers, walkers and parents pushing baby carriages.

We can do that here. A new commissioner takes office in November. And she, like Commissioner Starrett, needs to know that we consider the Yamhelas Trail an important part of our community.

Leonard Rydell

Newberg

What’s the qualifier?

There are folks on the News-Register’s online forum, commenting on Heidi Parker’s plans to run for mayor, taking issue with her being a transplant. So why aren’t longtime residents jumping at the chance to serve in local seats?

I’ve been here seven years. I was not raised here, but my military service had me everywhere and I decided to settle here.

I’m considering a run for office myself. Do I not qualify?

I’ve served this community as an assistant veterans service officer for four years. I briefly volunteered with Habitat for Humanity until my father got sick.

What’s the qualifier? Do community-active transplants get equal consideration?

I personally feel that Ms. Parker has gone off the third rail in recent months. No politician should be blocking and deleting opposing opinions that are expressed respectfully.

I took myself off the Action In Mac platform as it went from being a welcoming community resource to a one-sided political bubble. I expressed my opinion as a sidebar and was promptly dismissed.

But what’s the qualifier for seeking public office, McMinnville!? I’m a curious transplant who would like to know.

Lisa McCracken

McMinnville

Let us play

I am going into my sophomore year at Yamhill-Carlton High School, and we need to have sports. For many kids at our school, the biggest reason they enjoy school is because of sports.

Last year, I played basketball and soccer. And I enjoyed both of those sports.

You can learn a lot of things from sports, such as how to get or stay in shape, how to meet and interact with people and how to trust your team. I love spending time with my friends and getting to make new ones through sports.

I hope we can have sports this year, because it’s the biggest reason I like school. Please let us play. If colleges and pros can play, we can play.

Malachi Seely Roberts

Newberg