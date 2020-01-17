January 17, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: January 17, 2020

Nothing but the best

Reading your editorial on our local Willamette Valley Medical Center might make some folks reluctant to seek treatment there. As a recent patient, I want to go on the record: I received outstanding care from everyone, from the receptionist to the orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Elizabeth Ackerman.

This was not my first trip to a hospital, so I do have the first-hand knowledge to make a comparison. If I ever need hospital care again, Willamette Valley will be my first choice.

I also required therapy after my hospital stay. And I have nothing but high praise for the provider, Ability Physical Therapy.

I think our little town is fortunate to have such excellent care providers.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

Sad news about hospital

It was very sad to read about Willamette Valley Medical Center not being a very good hospital any more.

I worked there for 13 years while it was under Triad. I worked in collections, which I enjoyed.

It was rewarding to be able to help people with their accounts. I helped them set up monthly payment plans on large balances.

Sometimes people lost their jobs and couldn’t make their monthly payment. I would verify their unemployment. Sometimes I would make the payment out of my own pocket to avoid their account going into default.

But the business office was dismantled in 2012. Operations were centralized in Tennessee, and 17 local people lost their jobs, including me.

It messed up my retirement, as I was 61 at the time. And it was horrible for our small town, as people like to talk to someone face to face when situations arise in connection with their bills, not over the phone to a stranger across the country.

It’s sad that corporations don’t value their employees any more. You can work at a company for years and suddenly find yourself out of work or unable to do your job satisfactorily.

I don’t wish the best to the humans that make these decisions. Karma to you all!

Sandra Ponto

McMinnville





Lay off the president

Now that it’s clear that allegations the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government were at best ill-founded, or at worst a hoax, it’s time to consider the geopolitical collateral damage. Pro-western Russians were kneecapped, and the hawks took charge, looking east.

Take yourself back to the histrionics after the election upset.

We kicked their people out, they kicked ours out, we closed consulates, they closed consulates, we forced Russian reporters to register as foreign agents, they forced ours to register in response. At the same time, the new administration secured increased U.S. and NATO defense spending, sold Javelin missiles to Ukraine and launched cruise missiles into Syria.

It appears we’ve foolishly driven Russia and China into a quasi-alliance and started what some are calling a new Cold War.

In 2017, the Chinese navy exercised with the Russians in the Baltic Sea for the first time. In 2018, China participated in the largest Russian military exercises since the Cold War. And this past year brought further, more strategic alignment.

Militarily, the Russians and Chinese jointly flew nuclear-capable bombers, and Russia agreed to assist China with development of a new early-warning missile alert system. This all comes on the heels of introduction by both powers of hypersonic weapons and the end of the INF Treaty, the only one ever banning an entire class of nuclear weapons.

Economically, an even more significant milestone was achieved. A $3 billion bridge over the Amur River was completed. Built over a disputed waterway that triggered a border war in 1969, it’s the first bridge to connect land on both sides of their 2,600-mile border.

Construction began in December 2016, at the height of post-election hysteria. Let’s stop the myopic “get Trump at any cost” train before it causes any more geopolitical damage.

Rob Wilson

Sheridan