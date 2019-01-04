January 4, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4, 2019

Crimes of opportunity?

According to surveillance footage, a man and woman trespassed onto property carrying an empty gas can, with the intent to siphon gas from a car. That’s not opportunity, it’s malice aforethought.

A man is in his apartment when two men break a window and enter with the intent to steal what they can. The police arrive, but there are no arrests. What’s that called?

By a school, I saw three policemen in two squad cars ticketing a woman in an SUV. She was probably doing 27 at a school with no children present.

She was an easy target — white woman, middle aged, nice SUV. She can afford to pay the fine.

Next thing you know we’ll be kicking Blacks out of hotels just because they’re there.

Sheila Hunter

McMinnville

Odd way of saying thanks

I recently read a news article about a teacher in Texas losing her job for refusing to sign a loyalty oath. Not to the U.S. or the state of Texas, but to Israel (theintercept.com/2018/12/17/israel-texas-anti-bds-law/).

Reading further, it turns out 26 states now have laws requiring anyone under government contract to sign the oath, and 13 more may well be joining them.

The Israeli lobby behind this measure, AIPAC, also approaches Republican congressmen to sign the oath. Those who refuse may face very well financed primary challenges recruited by AIPAC. But only one has refused so far — Congressman Walter Jones of North Carolina.

I have nothing against Israel, but this loyalty oath is outrageous. American citizens are free to support or oppose what they choose without being bullied by a foreign power.

As the recipient of billions in U.S. aid, Israel has a strange way of saying thanks when it attacks our First Amendment rights. That ought to stop.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette





Chicken Little syndrome

It’s apparent that the News Register is part of the campaign to support the fantasy of Kate Brown’s cap-and-trade carbon tax fiasco.

The last three or four Viewpoints’ guest opinions have all featured writers buying into the climate change Chicken Little syndrome. The climate may be changing, but sound evidence pointing to humans as the cause is sketchy at best.

A climate computer model is not hard evidence. To think that man is capable of altering the course of the climate is akin to adding a box of baking soda to the ocean to change its acidity.

The climate change dialog has been all over the map the last 50 years, starting as global cooling, then global warming and finally morphing into the catch-all “climate change,” which helps to cover all climate phenomena.

It all boils down to money. And climate change is now a billion dollar industry all on its own.

If the New-Register is dedicated to journalism at its best, the least it could do is offer the Viewpoints soapbox to those who have a different opinion on climate change and allow them to present their evidence for public scrutiny.

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan