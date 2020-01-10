January 10, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Jan. 10, 2020

Slow the growth

The future of McMinnville is in the control of those with a bulldoze-and-build mentality. They are intent on creating new subdivisions with hundreds of homes.

The official line is that to keep McMinnville a wonderful place to live, there must be more of it. So how well did this argument work for Washington County’s Hillsboro?

City planners claim people are clamoring to move to McMinnville, creating pent-up demand for housing. Unless there are invisible lines of people queuing up at our city limits, though, this claim ignores the reality, which is, “If you build it, they will come.”

Planners maintain new construction will make housing more affordable for those in jeopardy of becoming homeless. But rows of new homes with prices approaching the half-million mark do nothing for low- and fixed-income families.

Another implication is that more local people will promote the creation of more local jobs. However, if good-paying jobs don’t already exist, adding more people just produces a city of commuters — of part-time residents crowding highways to elsewhere for the income they need to afford expensive housing.

Then there is the claim that more people paying taxes helps the city better afford essential services. The truth is, more people puts additional strain on already stressed police, fire, street, utility and school needs, thus adversely affecting current and future residents.

To stay healthy and vibrant, our city must grow — but slowly and carefully, a few new houses at a time.

The city of McMinnville needs to reject the fallacy that a snake swallowing its own tail makes sense.

If city leaders and planners cannot divorce themselves from the siren call of large-scale development, McMinnville’s only hope for a better future will be a thorough housecleaning of its growth-at-all-costs adherents.

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville

Money eroding democracy

We the people are buying our elected officials.

It seems that whoever raises the most money wins. Is this really what the foundling fathers of our country intended?

Because of this, governmental policies are established to favor those at the top of the economic ladder, thus making it more difficult for the economically disadvantaged to have a voice in any aspects of governmental decisionmaking.

Do I have to send money to a candidate for my voice to be heard? Are we headed for a plutocracy, where the rich alone rule?

I believe it is imperative that we work to remove the conception that you must have a lot of money in order to win an election — any election. Putting strict limits on campaign contributions would help especially to limit corporate contributions.

Also important would be overturning the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. In positions of power, we need people who have integrity, are focused and qualified, have experience, and are willing to pay attention and learn.

Let’s not lose our democracy to money.

Janet De With

Yamhill

Senior Center a local gem

The McMinnville Senior Center, located in Wortman Park, is very popular with seniors in Yamhill County. Keys include the director, Anne, and greeter, Erin, along with Ed and all the other volunteers working there.

They make sure everything is in working condition and everyone knows what activities are available. In addition, they are always on the lookout for new activities.

When I was living in California, I didn’t join the senior center because I didn’t feel I was old enough. I don’t feel that way in Mac because everyone who participates is young at heart.

We all look forward to the exercises, activities and classes, to having a good time and learning everything we can. The leaders work hard to assure everyone has everything that’s needed.

The lunches served there on Tuesdays and Thursdays — for only $5! — are so nourishing and healthy they are hard to ignore. Most times, the lunch area fills and flows out into the lobby.

Thank you, Mac, for providing such a great service.

Pat Cole

McMinnville

Taking off running

Imagine you have 25 years experience in your job. A new guy comes in with no experience and immediately begins running circles around you.

You had your boss convinced there were legitimate reasons for not getting things done, but the new guy gets it done anyway. Imagine your resentment, your fear and your bitterness over potential loss of power and employment.

Now you know why Washington, D.C. hates President Trump.

Rich Roberts

McMinnville