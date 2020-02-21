February 21, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Feb. 21, 2020

Opportunities for Oregon

On Wednesday, the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce submitted written testimony to the House Revenue Committee in opposition to HB 4010, which would disconnect Oregon from provisions of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The act set the stage for establishment of opportunity zones in local communities across the country.

These zones provide a tax incentive to encourage infusion of capital gains realized on other investments into a specific economically disadvantaged location. They encourage reinvestment of capital in equity in local businesses, thus creating housing and employment opportunities.

In partnership with Business Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown nominated and won designation of 86 opportunity zones. She used an award-winning process that gave Oregon best-in-the-nation score for identifying zones “positioned to bring positive social, environmental, and economic returns.”

In McMinnville, three such zones have helped city and McMinnville Economic Development Partnership officials facilitate development of the Rivergate Area, a 28-acre mixed use industrial site. In a highly competitive environment for spurring investment and economic development, these dedicated professionals need every available tool to maintain the attractiveness of communities like ours as great places to start, locate or expand businesses.

By the time this letter goes to print, HB 4010 will have had an additional work session. Despite a high volume of opposition from cities, economic development agencies, certified public accountants and chambers of commerce across Oregon, it is likely to be amended once more in committee, then passed to the House Floor.

For further reference, including a copy of the chamber’s letter of opposition, please see http://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2020R1/Measures/Exhibits/HB4010.

Gioia Goodrum

President, McMinnville Chamber

Socially yours

I’m writing in response to the”Repeating History” letter appearing in the Readers Forum of Feb. 14.

My understanding of the three countries mentioned is that China and Russia were Communist, which means socialist states ruled by totalitarian leaders like Stalin and Mao. Germany was Nazi, led by totalitarian leader Adolf Hitler. Its NaziFascist system featured extreme right-wing, top-down rule by autocracy.

People, look up definitions of Communism, Nazism and Fascism before attempting to compare them to socialism.

As to the issue of guns, I believe citizens should be armed. How would our revolution have happened if they weren’t?

Thomas Jefferson was concerned about government. In fact, he warned the people to question the authority of such.

As far as socialism goes, I like the Social Security check I get every month. To those who don’t like socialism, please send me yours.

Mike Sullivan

McMinnville

We can do better

State Sen. Brian Boquist, the three-term politician from Dallas, has assured his friends in the financial industry, and the special interests to which he has been beholden, that a fourth term is in the bag.

He has, after all, a ton of money. He has name recognition, after receiving extra publicity and notoriety, even celebrity, from his 2019 hissy fit over being “forced” to show up to vote.

Boquist has proven himself a litigious guy, a guy who likes to sue people. His latest scurry down to the courthouse had him suing because he got disciplined for being a jackass.

The case was thrown out of court, but expect him to sue again. He’ll think of something.

When Boquist first ran for the Senate in 2008, making the move over from the House, his campaign slogan was “Patriots Unite – Vote Boquist.” In other words, it’s patriotic to keep him on the public payroll.

I ran against Boquist in 2008. That was 12 years ago. I was defeated. Apparently, we true patriots didn’t unite enough to whip him.

When a citizen becomes a candidate, he’s proposing to work for us. That’s certainly what a state senator is supposed to be doing with his or her time.

Our concerns are supposed to occupy their days, and even some of their nights. That’s representative democracy.

Unfortunately, as we’ve all learned, there are elected politicians whose overriding concern consists of their own fears, biases, ambitions and interests.

Do voters, residents, workers, educators, taxpayers and business owners in the 12th District deserve better representation in Salem? We’ve got another chance to answer that in November.

Patriots, unite.

Kevin Nortness

Willamina

False and misleading

A letter published Feb. 14, authored by one Rich Roberts, declares mass killings in China, Russia and Germany examples of “socialism,” which he links to Democrats and liberals in the U.S. today.

These assertions are wrong. The misleading catch-all term “socialism” encompasses at least 11 vastly different governmental/economic theories and systems encompassing more than 20 different sub-types.

The bottom line is, “socialism” applies to any system in which society takes care of its citizens, so no one is left to struggle against the selfish greed of economic monsters such as corporations, banks and the medical-pharmaceutical complex.

In our country, in our time, the versions of “socialism” espoused by some progressives are democratic socialism or social democracy. Neither comes close to the Marxist-Leninist theories espoused by Mao in China during the Cultural Revolution or by the “Bolshies” in Russia in 1917.

To refer to the German Nazis as “socialists” is to misunderstand both Nazism and socialism. The Nazis were fascists; they were not socialists by any stretch.

Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party was a tool for malignant nationalism. It was founded on anti-socialist ideas, fueled by blind hatred and controlled by fear.

The death camps are the ultimate repudiation of any attempt to equate Nazism with socialism.

The democratic socialism advocated by some progressives today aims to provide free education and universal health care, to ensure clean air and water, to foster reliable manufacturing practices, guarantee safe housing and preserve health and safety for everyone. It accommodates benign capitalism in most cases, and is succeeding well in Scandinavia and other countries in Europe.

Americans need to understand terms like “socialism,” — so often carelessly twisted nowadays, in order to determine the type of government that will protect and sustain our children, our grandchildren, our world.

Kate Fuller

McMinnville

Not that simple

Let me applaud Susan and Arnie for their effort to improve the oak habitat on their rural property, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service for assisting with financial support. However, if I may play devil’s advocate with the News-Register’s editorial, “Restoring native savanna a cause worth of support,” the very word “restoring” is incorrect.

It implies something has destroyed this habitat. But left to nature over time, their oak habitat has simply evolved with brush species, plus some Douglas fir and big leaf maple.

The Kalapuya Indians used fire to artificially maintain their oak savannas. But I don’t think we want to turn fire loose today.

To maintain the openness of a true native oak savanna, when our 35-40 inches of precipitation is ideal for invasive species such as Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom, the land will need to be “restored” every five years.

There’s no way around it. As Aristotle said, “Nature abhors a vacuum.” And nothing today fills a vacuum quite like blackberries and Scotch broom.

The editorial implies the government offers farm and forest owners a tax break to protect against development pressure. That may be partially true, but the main reason is to encourage active land management.

At the core is an economic incentive, and properties must be economically viable to qualify. Forest deferral requires a specific number of certain commercial species per acre.

Giving tax breaks to active farm and forest managers ensures delivery of food to our grocery stores and logs to our sawmills. It also creates jobs.

The assessor’s office is responsible for determining whether holdings continue to meet this criteria. If not, no deferral.

Oregon’s land use system does a pretty good job of protecting our base of productive farm and forestland on its own.

Jim LeTourneux,

Sheridan

In search of solutions

Last week, a few of us from Yamhill County’s Encompass team attended one of Portland’s town halls in search of solutions for our “houseless” crisis. We found it enlightening to see a middle school gymnasium filled to capacity and more.

Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke with great compassion, insight and understanding, and expressed his desire for everyone to participate. His leadership led to a very peaceful and productive evening.

Tables were set up for residents to dialog in small groups, then respond to the larger group. In the end, what we took away was the importance of having leaders with the vision and tenacity to face a crisis head on and never give up.

At our candlelight vigil last Sunday, a handful of us stood in the cold with more than 10 of our “houseless” individuals. We wanted them to know that we care and will continue to seek solutions.

We asked them to share our concern to others who feel that our community has given up on them. They conveyed their gratitude for churches like First Baptist, which have opened doors to them when the temperature dips to 32 or below.

It was 35 the evening of the vigil. As I stood there shivering, I wondered how they do it.

Sadly, some don’t. We had our candles lit for those who’ve died in the cold over the past five years.

Jacob and Valerie Miller mentioned their Facebook page, “Give Back Mac family popup @ Champion Team,” where they post needs such as food, funds, blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing. Donations are accepted from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays at the Champion Team site, at 1300 N.E. Adams St.

Please join me in helping those in need know how much McMinnville cares about them.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

No contest

Regarding your “Do Not Settle” editorial:

How ridiculous that the News-Register lists the two filed county commissioner candidates as “relatively unknown.”

When comparing the experience of the two, or lack of it, there’s no contest. When comparing the local vs. non-local endorsements of the two, there’s no contest. When comparing the paid and unpaid work for various local associations, and community impact of that, there’s no contest.

I don’t confuse quantity for quality.

Barbara Boyer has my vote. There’s no contest.

Annette Madrid

Carlton

A line too far

Are there any Trump supporters for whom there is a line too far, a line beyond which Trump would lose their support? Recent events bring this question to mind.

According to The Washington Post, Trump has now surpassed 16,000 untruths. His State of the Union Address itself contained many falsehoods or gross exaggerations.

He solicited and accepted information from Russia on his opponent in the 2016 race and obstructed the investigation of same multiple times. He attempted to withhold military support for Ukraine to get negative information on one of his current opponents. He obstructed efforts by the House to obtain records and/or witness testimony related to the withholding of funds, and avoiding conviction seems to make him feel particularly empowered.

Specific acts of retribution include having Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an impeachment hearing witness, escorted from the White House less than 48 hours after the trial verdict. He fired fellow witness Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, found guilty of seven counts of criminal behavior, faced up to 50 years, 20 for witness tampering alone. Federal prosecutors recommended 7 to 9, which is obviously generous.

But Trump tweeted, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation.” In less than 24 hours, the recommendation was rescinded, triggering the resignations of all four prosecutors. Thanks go to Attorney General William Barr, a reliable Trump enabler.

While apparently legal, Barr’s interference politicizes the judiciary and destroys its independence. This is a common step in countries moving toward authoritarian rule — Germany in 1942, Egypt and Turkey more recently.

More than 2,000 former justice department officials responded by calling for Barr’s resignation.

The presence of an independent judiciary is an absolute requirement for the continuance of a healthy democracy. I think the line has been crossed.

Les Howsden

Amity

Communist flag flying

Oregon State University, a public university in Corvallis, has refused to remove the flag of Vietnam’s illegitimate communist regime from one of its buildings.

Members of the community have requested removal of this flag, which is equivalent to them of the renowned Nazi flag of World War II Germany. It has offered an alternative for display — the Vietnam freedom flag.

OSU has refused, saying it is using this flag to honor students, not countries, governments or politics. But to many of us, allowing the communist Vietnamese flag to be raised is the equivalent of allowing the Nazi German flag to be raised.

This has long been a sensitive topic. It is a PTSD trigger for Vietnamese students whose parents or grandparents, if not they themselves, were fortunate enough to survive a perilous journey by boat to flee dictatorial rule. Present-day communist tactics have received worldwide attention, as journalists and bloggers begging for the world’s help keep disappearing.

The communist flag displayed at OSU does not represent the students currently attending the school. It not only offends them, but also their parents, who are helping support them financially and emotionally, and their grandparents, who spent half their lives or more fighting a war to provide one simple thing: freedom. OSU students — including international students from Vietnam, who are afraid to speak out publicly because they still hold citizenship — are pleading with OSU to remove the communist flag and substitute the freedom flag, which better represents the university’s student Vietnamese population.

Minh Ty Tran

McMinnville

Make it fair

I’m all for people paying their fair share for using our roadways. But I take offense when those in charge unfairly single out people who bought vehicles that are all-electric or get more than 40 miles per gallon.

The common sense approach would be to charge a minimal flat fee, based on the vehicle’s weight, then tack on for every mile traveled. That way, all owners would be fairly assessed, based on the weight of their vehicle and the number of miles it travels on our roads.

That would be simple and fair. The cost would be shared by everyone on the road except those using mass transit, who should be applauded for making that choice.

James Parker

Sheridan

Join forces to meet need

A recent article by a Portland real estate developer said McMinnville must increase land available for housing or else the Legislature will force a change in our urban growth boundaries. This person recently hailed from California, where he and his friends have created big city nightmares like Los Angeles.

So, what to do?

I have been impressed with multi-family housing recently built in Amity. I think Amity would like to grow and this impressive housing signals growth for them.

It is on the right-hand side as you enter Amity, going south on Highway 99W. Way to go, Amity!

McMinnville doesn’t need to be the center of all things. Collaborate on housing with neighboring towns — Lafayette, Dayton, Amity, Carlton and others. Call it “The Yamhill Housing Group.”

How would this help?

Together, we can share available land, land use ideas, government connections, planning costs and job transportation between our towns.

Local towns all take the piece of area housing needs that benefits them. That way, we can best control development of our precious, beautiful and bountiful Willamette Valley.

I think some of these connections are already in place.

Peder Kittelson

McMinnville