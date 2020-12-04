December 4, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Dec. 4, 2020

Fog no excuse

I was on my morning walk at 7 a.m. last Friday when I saw a young dead deer lying on the sidewalk on Wallace Road, near its intersection with Cypress. I saw pieces of glass, a car light and broken plastic not far away, so I assume it was hit by a car.

It was a foggy morning, but it’s also a 25 mph speed zone.

Sadly, few people go that slow through this area. I would ask people to slow down through the neighborhoods around here, especially near the green space where deer and wildlife walk through often.

Pay attention, please!

Karen Milton

McMinnville

Pass the popcorn

Are we having fun yet?

Let’s consider that there is nothing new, that even novels are a re-hash of ancient arcs. Take the 1932 election, which came at the height of the Depression.

Hoover, the Republican, wanted a second term. Roosevelt, the Democrat, was challenging him. And they did not get along.

Hoover was a braggadocio, a bully. When Roosevelt won, Hoover — get this — refused to concede! He even passed bills and did other things to mess up Roosevelt’s swearing-in. To top if off, he threatened to run again in four years.

I’m confused? Is this about Hoover or Trump?

The 20th Amendment was passed immediately after, to deal with a sitting president who would not cede to his successor. It passed on January 23, 1933.

The Succession Act, saved for a different occasion, such as a president’s death, was passed on July 18, 1947. Another difference is it that it’s an act, not an amendment to the Constitution.

Also out of that election came this: There was a catastrophic flood in the South and many Blacks died as a result. Hoover stood by and did nothing.

People wonder why Blacks vote Democratic. Blacks switched to the Democratic ticket and never looked back.

And the media? Side-splitting entertainment, right?

This year, the right-leaning media dissed Harris for a so-called affair with a married man 20 years ago. They made her out to be a slut.

They left out the part (thanks, Snopes) that the man had been estranged from his wife for more than a decade, and that wifey was once quoted as saying that if he was elected governor, Harris would become “First B----.”

Pass the popcorn and Milk Duds please.

Sheila Hunter

McMinnville

Long hours, no gripes

I’d like to respond to Sandra Ponto’s Nov. 20 letter, “Gobs of gripes.”

Sandra said she was tired of hearing teachers complain about their jobs. As an example, she cited having to grade papers at home after leaving for the day.

“I think they should be in school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day,” she said. “That way, they can grade papers at their desks and not at home.” However, there’s always something to interrupt you when you’re in the building.

She went on to say, “They would still be making more money per hour working 8-5 every day than the average non-teacher.” Hmmm.

Sandra Ponto might be happy when “this country makes students go year-round,” even though “the teachers will whine for sure.” Maybe she should ask district administrators how that works.

I worked for a couple big companies, as well as going to college at night for 20-plus years.

I made the decision to teach art in the public schools and am now a retired middle school art teacher. I taught for 17 wonderful years.

Teaching was most rewarding, in as much as seeing the students work so hard and seeing their faces when they succeeded. Some did only average work, but I encouraged them to try a little harder and they did better.

My job would mostly demand I start my day around 7 a.m. and leave about 6 p.m. I noticed that a few other teachers put in late hours as well.

We had no gripes about getting our work done those days. We knew we had to be ready for the next day.

We signed set wage and hourly contracts in May for the next year.

Getting the next “2 1/2 months off,” as Ponto put it, was great. I got to reset my classroom, get new lesson plans written, have ceramic ovens and potter’s wheels deep-cleaned, get the photo darkroom ship shape and set up my other art supplies and equipment for September classes.

All that and more had to be ready. Only then could I get work done around our home and maybe take a nice vacation before going back to work at the school.

I thought that I would share my career as a classroom teacher to let everyone know that there are a lot of us who really love to teach.

Bill Wild

McMinnville

Stop the lockdowns

When fear grips us, we unquestionably accept all laws and rules. We need look no further than this pandemic and recurring acts of terrorism.

SARS, Ebola and so forth are more deadly than COVID, but did not require the lockdown and economic depression we are being subjected to. We survived them.

Many suspicions arise when you read of Li Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist whistleblower relating that the SARS/COVID genome suggests sophisticated laboratory modification, as it defies normal evolution.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, a natural healing practitioner and author, warns of coming bioterrorism attacks. What knowledge does he have and how did he acquire it?

Because of their concern for the citizens, many doctors attended a meeting in Massachusetts where they embraced the Great Barrington Declaration. It advocates relying on herd immunity, not lockdowns.

Why isn’t this terrorism being stopped? Why aren’t the responsible officials being held accountable? Why are we allowing the restrictions and lockdowns?

Fear should be set aside and these questions should be answered. It is our right and duty to get answers.

It is our nation, a government of the people. We pay all the bills.

We have no time to waste in restoring law and order, accountability, peace and harmony. Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”

Mary Novak

Yamhill