December 18, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Dec. 18, 2020

Judeo-Christian heritage

Two train wrecks were presented in the Whatchama Column of 12/11/2020. I agree with the subject matter, but see the conclusions somewhat differently. The first is the coronavirus death rate and the concern it raises for the future.

You might have considered the genius of the Trump Warp Speed program to develop vaccines, and the fact that vaccines are now coming to Yamhill County, in less than a year. You might have simply said, “Thank you President Trump!”

You might have recognized the death rates due to other causes during the 2020 shutdowns. You might have advocated for sending our children back to school and reopening small business by the first of the year, using proper precautions, as we simply can’t survive a Biden 2021 shutdown, either economically or mentally. The second train wreck presented was Trump's effort to legally invalidate the Biden election due to allegations of fraud. As far as I can see, everything he did was and is legal under our Constitution.

I would suggest the real train wreck is that we can no longer trust the press to separate fact from fiction when reporting the news. The managing of the content, timing and availability of news in written or digital form has us scrambling to find accurate information. Where indeed are the statesmen in the press. We have a challenging new year coming as we celebrate the birth of our Christ.

We might pray for forgiveness as a nation for turning away from our Judeo-Christian heritage. We might recognize how close we are coming to being a nation governed by personality rather than law as established in our Constitution.

Freedom is not free.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Restore local control

When does McMinnville get to stop growing? Is our town destined to grow bigger forever? It seems so.

I think Chapter 1, Section 3 in the city charter subjects any urban growth boundary expansion to voter approval. But when I made this argument in an e-mail to the city, the city attorney disagreed. So it appears the city is free to expand it's UGB and grow unfettered by voter approval.

Who's running the show anyway?

Representative government has been usurped via progressive installation of a socialist bureaucratic dictatorship imposing regional governance.

With an executive order, President Nixon divided the United States into 10 federal regions in 1969. We are in Region 10, along with Alaska, Idaho and Washington, with a regional capital in Seattle.

At the state level, the Land Conservation & Development Department imposes land use control under the direction of the Land Conservation & Development Commission. So today, local control of zoning, housing and land use by elected representatives is an illusion.

Solution? Organize, educate and legislate.

For a start, visit www.squeakywheelpolitics.com. And by or borrow a copy of Screwed, Blued, Tattooed, and Sold Down the River by D. H. Mason, available through Amazon and most local libraries.

Donnie Mason

McMinnville

Media myopia

NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, New York Times.Weapons of mass deception.

Rich Roberts

McMinnville