Letters to the editor: Dec. 13, 2019

Mission deserves better

I have volunteered at the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission in the past, and have seen how compassionate and caring the staff is first hand.

Yes, there are rules. The staff has to be strict sometimes so everything is fair and everyone is safe. Remember, this is a warming shelter open to all, even if they are drunk, on drugs or coming down off drugs.

The mission also has a main facility that operates 24/7, 365 days a year. It’s for people who’re down on their luck, but have chosen to get clean and sober in order to rebuild their futures.

If you’re unhappy with the way the mission operates, go volunteer and help make it better. You will be amazed at how much the staff provides for, cares for and forges relationships with each guest. The shelter’s workers and volunteers are truly serving out of the kindness of their hearts.

I have to question the type of people who would rather sleep outside in freezing temperatures than follow simple rules, such as checking in meds to keep them safe, keeping showers short enough that everyone gets a turn and being respectful to others. As for not allowing people to loiter before the morning opening hour, the shelter is in a residential neighborhood and that’s important to its residents.

I am more than a little disappointed to see the mission under attack by the people of McMinnville at a time when everyone has been complaining that someone needs to do something about our homeless population. That’s especially true when it comes from a local church with its own shelter program.

The mission is serving a vital role here in McMinnville. It deserves a chance to respond to concerns before they are used to shame it in front of the entire community.

Alan Bernard

McMinnville

At what cost?

Change is inevitable, and our community has certainly changed. Growth is inevitable, and our community has certainly grown. But at what cost?

In a News-Register article, we are told city planners are meeting regarding yet another subdivision on Baker Creek Road. Up for discussion are the following proposals:

1. Change a zoning designation from commercial to residential.

2. Change another from a mix of single family residential and exclusive farm use to a mix of commercial and multi-family residential.

3. Allow up to 120 apartment units.

4. Allow development of 280 single-family homes on 48.7 acres, adding who knows how many more cars to our current bumper-to-bumper back-up.

Why would any reasonable planner consider more development before more infrastructure to handle it? Are these the same folks who planned for the growth in Hillsboro, Tigard and Beaverton?

Adding works of art, roundabouts and landscaped medians does not address the traffic problems we face!

Trying to make a left turn at any intersection is a courageous and dangerous act. In an emergency situation, one can only hope that police, fire or rescue will be able to get through the traffic backup to save someone you love.

Who are the planners and city officials allowing this to continue? The uncontrolled building of hundreds of homes, without first planning for new infrastructure, lacks common sense.

Suzanne Farmer

McMinnville

On road to ruin

Why care about Ukraine? What has it to do with me? I’m worried about health care, taxes, potholes. It’s just political noise. Americans are either lethally polarized over the Ukraine inquiry or find it irrelevant to their lives. But those who do not care should. American’s future depends on it.

The Ukraine mess has revealed an existential threat to America’s rule of law and survival as a republic. If we do not act to preserve the governing principles that have made us the envy of the world, America will devolve into the hollow shell of something once wonderful. Trump doesn’t frighten me. History is replete with criminals and hucksters who found their way to power by cynically trading on the fears of others while pretending to hear their needs. As those before, he will pass from the stage. What will not pass is the obscene cowardice of elected officials who know better. They admit it privately, but won’t take a stand for truth and say “enough,” lest they lose their little corner of influence. What will not pass is the damage he and his followers already have done to foundations of our republic — especially to the checks and balances our founders so presciently wove into our Constitution. What will not pass is the damage he has done to our standing in the world. Allies and enemies alike are watching our influence fade, and with that, their capacity to trust our word or our willingness to meet our commitments. What will not pass is the bitter division emerging in our land where your vote defines your friendships and even your family ties. We must care because Ukraine is the crest of a deadly iceberg that will crush America as we know it — an urgent flag of warning that our ruin lies beneath.

Erma S. Vasquez

McMinnville

Citizens lost their say

The citizens of McMinnville are now paying the price for failed city annexation attempts by losing their only avenue to meaningful input into the future of their towns.

The citizens voted no on the original Shadden Claim. In response to such losses at the polls, the Oregon Building Industries Association got the state Legislature to remove the right of Oregonians to vote on annexations.

That was the most blatant power grab I have seen in my 88 years. The developers and OBIA just couldn’t stand letting pesky citizens have a say.

The results showed very clearly with the recent Oak Ridge development. Citizens wrote letters to the editor expressing frustration with thwarted efforts to work with city planners and developers.

A past classic example was the original Shadden Claim, whose ultimate population would have equaled that of Amity, Sheridan and Carlton. It was voted down because Baker Creek Road wasn’t ready to handle that much traffic and citizens weren’t ready to handle that much development.

Through my involvement in Shadden Claim, I tried to broker a deal with the developer. But he refused to commit to a build-out phased in over 10 years.

Shadden Claim is now being developed anyway, and the traffic on Baker Creek Road is increasing. The north side of Baker Creek is also being proposed for development, and combined with the Oak Ridge development, that will increase traffic even more.

But the biggest price citizens have paid for failed annexation attempts is loss of the freedom to shape the future of their communities through the democratic process.

John Englebrecht

McMinnville

Opening doors to living wage

A living wage is the basis of a stable workforce, and no one has been more visibly supportive of this than Direct Support Professional.

This dedicated group provides immeasurable value to the thousands of Oregonians living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their wages have been woefully underfunded — until now.

We want to celebrate Sens. Kim Thatcher and Brian Boquist, who supported legislation making higher wages possible for them.

By supporting HB5026, DSP wages received a much-needed boost. The subsequent feeling of value and stability among DSP clients is priceless.

Our agency — Partnerships in Community Living, which has been based in Monmouth for the last 33 years — helps people live and work in eight Oregon counties: Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Josephine and Jackson.

We employ 500 DSPs. They play an extraordinary role, and Sens. Thatcher and Boquist have provided the vision to support a wage matching the importance of the work.

We are looking forward to more collaborative work, further developing professional recognition of Direct Support Professional in the lives of neighbors, family, and friends living with an intellectual and developmental disability.

Joanne Fuhrman

Monmouth

Working for us

The latest News-Register had a commentary from Mel Gurtov and letter to the editor from Steve Rutledge, both telling us President Trump is the worst thing since Satan and a threat to our democracy. I don’t know either of these gentlemen, and I have never met the president, so I will have to be my own judge.

I remember that after Donald Trump won the election, before he was even sworn in yet, he was busy persuading companies planning to move to Mexico to keep the jobs in the U.S. instead. I can’t think of another president who has worked so hard for America before actually taking office.

The Obama administration, which had no business experience, had a heyday imposing new regulations on companies. President Trump has said that for every new regulation, we must get rid of two old ones.

His policies have given jobs to people who otherwise might be on welfare. And jobs can give a person a sense of self respect that you can’t get from welfare.

For decades, politicians have promised to do something about securing our southern border. President Trump is actually keeping his campaign promise, in spite of Nancy Pelosi insisting she would not allow one dollar for a wall.

Why wouldn’t you want the immigrants who come to our country to be legal?

I suspect the reason a lot of liberals hate the president so much is because he has a brash nature and always looks like he’s scowling. Well, I learned long ago that a smooth-talking politician with an easy smile is not always your friend.

Craig H. Pubols

McMinnville

Turning deaf ear

In June, I attended my first ever McMinnville School Board meeting. I wanted to introduce myself, as my children were transferring from private to public school.

During the meeting, I learned the board was planning to vote on a school-based health clinic. I objected, as the general public was never notified this was happening. But the board went ahead, based only on selective input from the sponsors – the Oregon Health Authority and Yamhill County Health & Human Services Department.

The board did not review the impact to families, based on new laws that went into effect in 2017. Nor did it notify parents via Facebook post, robocall or other means.

This violates clear protocols for public meetings. I asked for a work session on the issue, but was denied.

In recent weeks, I have gotten other families involved. But on Dec. 9, the board changed its policies to disallow two-way communication between parents and board members. And I have had numerous families tell me the superintendent’s office doesn’t respond to calls and e-mails for weeks, if at all.

I have reached out to other school boards about this. Three told me they respond to parents through an open, public e-mail system and value parent input.

McMinnville schools have a lot to be proud of. I love my kids’ school, teachers and principal.

There is much progress being made in our small district. My kids are thriving.

Yet the board and superintendent are doing their best to throttle parent involvement, input and comments.

Please start coming to school board and PTA meetings. Start looking into the policies they are voting on. Start raising your voice to ensure your rights aren’t being subjugated to those of special interests.

Brittany Ruiz

McMinnville

Chosen by God

I certainly agree with the glowing testament Steve Rutledge ascribes to Jesus in his recent letter. Jesus was the standard to which all of us aspire.

Though I try, I would fall far short of that comparison. So would everyone else, including President Trump.

That being said, Trump is not expected by those of us who elected him to be a new Messiah. He was elected to do the tough job of U.S. President, arguably, the most powerful position in the world.

He promised to put America First and he has done as well as anyone possibly could. Our economy continues to be strong, and he continues to stand up to friends and foes alike to represent the best interests of our country.

I would be pleased to have a president who was a Boy Scout. That’s not Donald Trump, but he’s still the best person for the presidency.

As a conservative evangelical Christian, I believe, as the Bible states, that the powers that be are ordained of God. I believe President Trump was chosen by God for the position he is in at this time in history.

Many of God’s chosen leaders in the Bible were heavily flawed individuals.

The Apostle Paul persecuted Christians before God used him to spread the Gospel. God even use a donkey once to rebuke a wayward prophet. As hard as it is to accept, even the cruel Roman government was placed by God so that his Son could die on a cruel cross for crimes he did not commit.

Steve Wozniak

Newberg