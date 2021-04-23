April 23, 2021 Tweet

Letters to the editor: April 23, 2021

Balance and truth

I am constantly embarrassed at the editorial pages of my local newspaper. The editors’ distinct bias against and barely hidden hatred of more than half of Yamhill County’s voting citizens — those of us who voted for President Trump — drip off the pages every Friday with spittle and glee.

It’s a shame, too, because the writing in the rest of the paper is excellent — and at least 98 percent fair, in my opinion.

Members of the N-R’s editorial board, including those who choose the idiotic political cartoons, are constantly in error about conservatives and constitutionalists such as myself. Ask me and I’ll prove it to you.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

Sharyl Attkisson, winner of multiple Emmys for newscasting and reporting, recently spoke at Hillsdale College. Watch her talk on YouTube — “Slanted Journalism and the 2020 Election Sharyl Attkisson” — and be amazed at the depth of her knowledge. She describes case after case of what has happened to completely destroy the credibility of really any mainstream national media.

I’ve been noticing it since the 1980s, but it has gone completely off the rails in the past four years. And sadly, our local editors have fallen right into step.

Among many other things, Sharyl says propagandists and political and corporate interests have infiltrated our newsrooms at six-figure salaries. And they are hiring the editorial writers and analysts.

There are very few repercussions for warping the facts now. Instead, it is heralded and rewarded.

News-Register, please try to bring in balance and truth. I’d be glad to help.

Tod Butterfield

McMinnville