Letters to the editor: April 17, 2020

Use for cars, not bikes

If the lame duck commissioner was as interested in the rights of the people of Yamhill County as he seems to be for the welfare of Ken Wright, this whole rail-to-trail meeting would not be taking place when the public cannot attend. The trail is and has been a waste of taxpayer money.

Do something good for the county and state: abandon it. Instead, because the county already has wasted the money on the right of way, use the section from just south of Carlton to just north of Yamhill and bypass both towns.

With no off-ramps where it crosses either state road, this would limit traffic to local. It would allow Old Highway 47 to be used for the immense number of children just wishing they could ride 2 1/2 miles one way to school on their bicycles.

There still are no published plans for parking or restrooms, fencing to keep farmers’ property and rights safe, or trail cleanup and trash pickup. But what the heck.

Let’s please Ken Wright. He’s so important to the county.

Roy Bowerman

Trailside property owner, Carlton

Call for loosening

I would like to echo Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett’s call for a loosening of the social distancing guidelines.

According to another article in the paper, the real risk of death in Yamhill County, and probably Oregon also, is to be a senior citizen in the wrong care home. That is the main issue that should be the focus of our efforts.

I applaud the general social distancing guidelines, but believe they should be more flexible to allow more low-risk citizen activities to happen immediately. If we are healthy, practice the 6-foot rule, contain our coughs and sneezes, avoid public transportation and maybe even use a mask, why can’t we go to a park, shop or beach?

Many of us are about to lose our homes, businesses and savings from draconian, one-size-fits-all safety measures.

We all learn to live with various levels of risk. How about treating us like adults and letting us make some of these critical decisions ourselves?

Many of our leaders seem to be hiding behind the mantra of science. The fact is, there is no accurate science for this situation.

I have seen the death and infection projections drop at least four times. The process is to make a model prediction, then plug in highly questionable and incomplete data to come up with a number. And that is not true science.

What we are looking at is a black swan event. Read Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s book of the same name for more details.

I hope that this pandemic situation is a call to greater scientific research, because this may be the new normal for all of us. We must also show compassion and help to those whose loss is great.

May God help us all.

Steven Wozniak

Newberg

Donors tell story

I am a proud Yamhill County resident of over a decade and a fourth-generation Oregonian.

I shop local, buy directly from local farms, and frequent local farmers’ markets. It is a priority of mine to support local businesses in our county.

I care deeply about what I feed my family. I homeschool my children and advocate strongly for parental rights.

In a recent News-Register, a county commissioner campaign ad for Barbara Boyer caught my attention. In the ad, she mentioned she is a non-affiliated voter who wants to represent all members of the county.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in life, it’s to do your own research, especially in politics. A great way to verify affiliation is to look into campaign donations on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

Boyer’s campaign donations tell a far different story than her ad. Her foundational donors include Commissioner Casey Kulla’s wife, leaders of Yamhill County Democrats and members of Progressive Yamhill.

Many of Boyer’s donors chastised residents of Yamhill County who spoke out against cap-and-trade bills. They ridiculed people who disagreed with increasing taxes on Yamhill County residents and supported taxing our senior citizens here in McMinnville.

Never believe what you see in an ad. Ask difficult questions and do your own research.

I’m extremely concerned about someone making misrepresentations in their advertisements during an election and you should be, too.

Leslie Lucier

McMinnville

Don’t let greed rule

The coronavirus is a wake-up call. We can no longer be complacent about exploiting our world.

The results of having to curtail our daily lifestyles and reduce our excesses seem very positive.

Britain’s The Guardian notes the notoriously high level of pollution in Delhi, India, a metro area with a population of 20 million, fell into the “good” category after measures were instituted to limit the spread of the virus. That suggests the human population goes about its daily business without thinking of the horrible consequences it is forcing on the planet and itself.

According to the article, everywhere virus restrictions have been imposed has experienced an unprecedented decline in pollution. This means that with thoughtful changes in our everyday lives, such as shopping just once a week and limiting use of cars to truly necessary trips, we could help our planet and ourselves in unforeseen ways.

We all know this.

When we are required to comply, it makes a difference. But we must have the guidance of our government if we are actually to achieve a cleaner, healthier environment.

President Trump recently signed an environmental order repudiating President Obama’s environmental efforts to combat climate change. According to The New York Times, Trump is also in the process of rolling back 95 established environmental rules.

Let’s not allow greed to direct the environmental quality of our planet and our future lives.

Janet De With

Yamhill