Lester (Les) B. Massey - 1938-2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Les Massey would like to share of his passing on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 81. Les was born in Perrydale on January 2, 1938. He is predeceased by his parents, Don and May Massey, and his brothers, Boyd and Donald (Jim) Massey.

Les attended Perrydale High School, and enlisted in the Army, where he spent eight years and trained as an Air Traffic Controller. He was hired by the FAA and in 1974, while working at Phoenix International Airport, was honored as one of two United States Air Traffic Controllers of the Year.

Les and Jarrett (Jerri) were married in McMinnville on January 21, 1983.

Les is survived by his spouse, Jerri; stepchildren, Mike (Susan) Fink, Timothy (Lorene) Fink, Jennifer (Mike) Kunkel; six step-grandchildren, Alex Fink, Ryan Fink, Lisa (Don) Kennedy, Kristina Stephens, Josh Fredette and Justin (Sara) Kunkel; and two step-great-grandchildren, Seth Stephens and Douglas-Austin Kennedy.

Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2400 East Baseline Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. Interment, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at National Memorial Cemetery, 23928 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.