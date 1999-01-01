Leslie Marie Bourne Dressel 1964 - 2020

Leslie Dressel was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Claire James Bourne and Mollie (Odell) Bourne, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a heroic battle with cancer.

After attending Stadium High in Tacoma, she went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.

Married, then later divorced, she had two daughters, Serena and Isabella.

The former owner of The Bay House Restaurant in Lincoln City, Oregon, she also had careers in the Oregon wine industry and was a Realtor in McMinnville and Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

Leslie is survived by her mother, Mollie Bourne; brothers, John Tebb and CJ Bourne; sister, Dawn Dempsey; daughters, Serena and “Bella"; life partner, John Manca; and loyal dog, Jasper. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

“Her soul is evergreen” and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

One Love!