Leonard Wootton 1945 - 2021

Leonard Lester Wootton was born August 30,1945, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 30, 2021.

Leonard was the oldest of two boys and joined by Mark Wootton to their parents, Ruth Jones and Leonard Donald Wootton. Leonard loved Florida, swimming and driving on the beach. His beloved grandfather taught him how to put a new engine in an old car, and Leonard’s love of cars, especially fast cars, began a lifelong passion.

Leonard always had the fastest car in high school after the family moved to Canton, Ohio, when he was 14. He raced cars in the early '70s.

Leonard received dual degrees in Physics and Psychology at Kent State, Ohio, and a master’s degree in Psychology at Oregon State University. He was one of the original grant writers for a medical clinic in West Salem, first called “Cry of Love,” now called the West Salem Clinic.

Leonard was employed by the Yamhill County Mental Health Clinic for 25 years through Yamhill County helping many clients.

Survivors include Janet Ridgley, his constant companion; brother, Mark Wootton (Linda); sister, Lori Laghaeian (Sean); grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Aidan and Ethan; and one great-granddaughter, Maleah.

Leonard’s talents including forging steel at the Yamhill County Museum in McMinnville, Oregon.

If you desire, donate to local food and shelter locations to help the unhoused.