Leona M. Schlabach 1927 - 2024

Leona M. Schlabach, 96, passed from this life on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Kalona. The service will be available via Livestream at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, YouTube pages. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, at the church. A memorial fund has been established for Gospel Echoes Team Prison Ministry, Sunnyside Mennonite Church, or Pleasantview Home.

The Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.