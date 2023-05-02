LeLand LaVern Payne 1936 - 2025

Appropriately named by French nursing students, LeLand LaVern Payne, 88, means: Meadowland Aldergrove Countryman, a perfectly suitable description of him. A strong steward of the land and a man of few words, it was clear to anyone who met him that he was a guiding light to many and a myriad of decisions hinged on his opinion. He taught respect for the fellow human as well as the forest, wildlife, and natural resources. A quiet, yet powerful, man, there is no doubt that many will attempt to channel his wisdom when faced with difficult choices. LeLand passed at home at 1:10 p.m. on January 31, 2025. A perfect time, since he gave 110% always, all the time.

Coming from a large family, Lee could not be any more loved and respected. Besides his numerous extended family, he is survived by his beloved granddaughters, Rebekah and Erica; his loving daughters, Camille (Jeff) and Nicole (Stan); his caring siblings, Kenneth, and Joan (Dave); and brother-in-law, Don.

He was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Bonnalie; his admired siblings, Pearl, Cecil (Barbara), Ellen (Billy Bob), Harold (Virginia), (Wilma June), Fern (Alva), and Wilma; and his extraordinary and lively parents, William and Catherine Payne.

LeLand was a believer in education, creativity, and the clear work of God’s creation he studied every day in the forest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in LeLand’s honor to the following: 1) Tillamook Forest Center, www.tillamookforestcenter.org, 45500 Wilson River Hwy., Tillamook OR 97141--specifically, the Tillamook Burn education because his family not only fought the fire, his homestead was a place of respite and nourishment for the firefighters. 2) Oregon Small Woodland Association (OSWA) - 187 High St. N.E., Suite 208, Salem, OR 97301--specifically, education and lobby efforts, because he believed in the uniqueness of a small forest owner’s needs and rights. 3) Yamhill Carlton School District, 120 N. Larch Place, Yamhill OR 97148--specifically, the Outdoor School Program because LeLand believed in providing healthy and eye-opening experiences for the young.

A viewing at Macy & Son Funeral Home will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2025. A service open to everyone will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the McMinnville Praise Assembly, 930 N.E. Third St., followed by a burial ceremony at Pike Cemetery. For those unable to attend, there will be a live stream of the service. Please go to: https://mcminnville.praise.family/ . at McMinnville.

Thank you to everyone who loved, cherished, and respected this great man. Until we meet again.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com