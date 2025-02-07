County board members spar as King challenges current limit on commissioners’ expense accounts

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
ALLCAPS
WE NEED A CAP OR ABUSES WILL HAPPEN.
ABOUT THE SEPTIC ISSUE HOW ARE THEY NOT IN COMPLIANCE.
Ron
Better vote to cap it quick. Sounds like Bubba King in true Democrat form is planning on spending OPM just in case that means other people’s money. It also sounds like he may have made some travel plans at the expense of Yamhill County.We have several representatives in Washington DC Bubba King was elected to serve Yamhill County in the state of Oregon.At almost 80,000 a year and if he’s really into improving Yamhill County one would think he could spend a little of his own money like some of the other commissioners. I hope he doesn’t get a credit card..