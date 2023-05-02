Leanna Wave Westerlund

Leanna Wave Westerlund, 78, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 27, 2025, in OHSU hospital.

Known to many by Lea, she lived in McMinnville more than 50 years. She owned and operated L&M Ceramics, where many enjoyed her company and meeting up with friends.

Her last profession was at Cascade Steel Mill, where she worked for more than 10 years. She was a part of Health and Safety. In her retirement, she enjoyed visiting with family, friends, spending time fussing over her dog, Sylvester, watching TV, and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of more than 40 years, William (Bill) Westerlund; her three brothers were Jess Garner, Scott Garner, Terry Patton and wife Lori; her one sister, Sandy Volz, and her husband Ken; her two daughters, Lorraine Brown, and her husband James, and Deanna Nichols; her three granddaughters, Chelsea Fields, Cheyenne Shuler, and Paige Oakes; one grandson, Joshua Brown; and two great-grandsons whom she loved to the moon and back, Ashton Young and Greyson Pankey; she was known to them as Nana; also, many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Sunrise Church, 823 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. Please contact Lorraine Brown if you plan to attend.