Lela Elizabeth "Betty" Collins 1930 - 2022

Mrs. Betty Collins, age 91, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tennessee.

She was born in Linden, Tennessee, to the late James Alvis Marshall and Addie Viola (Paschall) Marshall. Betty grew up in Carroll County, where her family worked as sharecroppers on a cotton farm. She graduated from Trezevant High School and then was married to her late husband, Warren Collins, for nearly 52 years. Betty loved gardening and flowers. She never met a stranger and loved to share jokes and be sassy. Most of all, she loved her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 11 siblings. She is survived by her son, James Fuller and wife Becci; daughters, Sherry Collins, Debra Thelian and husband Cass; grandchildren, Tyler Thelian, Carson Duncan, Michael Avery, and Alicia Weaver; three great-grandchildren, five nieces; and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon, with Macy & Son Funeral Directors (503-472-6151) in charge. A viewing will take place prior to the service, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery with pallbearers Tyler Thelian, Carson Duncan, Wesley Anderson, and David Carr.

Services will also be held at a later date in Tennessee. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.