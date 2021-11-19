By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 19, 2021 Tweet

Legion Auxiliary offering boxes for vets, families

The McMinnville American Legion Auxiliary is putting together holiday gifts for vets in care homes and food and toy boxes for other veterans and their families.

They are taking applications for the boxes. Veterans can apply for food only, for toys for their children, or for both. No financial data is required.

Becky Berweger of the Post 21 Auxiliary said her organization helped 23 families last year. This year, it has the capacity to help about 50, so it’s looking for more applicants before the Dec. 14 deadline.

Applications are available at the Vets Club, 126 N.E. Atlantic Avenue in McMinnville, or from YCAP and the Yamhill County Veterans Services office.

“Most of us at the Legion are lucky,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to offer help to others. We just want everyone to have a wonderful holiday.”

Auxiliary members have contacted the family coordinator at the local National Guard Armory, agencies that serve veterans and seniors, and other places looking for vets who could use help.

They plan to offer a variety of food from which recipients can choose. Recipients will come to the Legion Hall at appointed times about Dec. 18 to make their choices.

Berweger said the focus will be on providing food to fill the pantry, such as vegetables, cereal, canned ham or tuna and staples.

“We want it to be more than just one meal,” she said. “We want to give them basics that will last longer.”

For vets in care homes, Berweger said, the auxiliary will deliver stockings filled with gifts such as crossword puzzles, toiletries and treats. “We don’t want them to feel forgotten,” she said.

In 2020, Auxiliary members presented blankets to about 80 veterans at seven care homes across the county.

For more information, call 503-435-2218.