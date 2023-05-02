Leatta Mae Williamson 1941 - 2025

Leatta Mae Williamson, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away May 3, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, adventure, and deep devotion to her family. Born November 25, 1941, in Tehachapi, California, Lea was the first of seven children born to David and Lorraine Williamson.

Lea spent her early life in Tehachapi, where she built strong family bonds and developed the loving, free-spirited nature she carried throughout her life. In her later years, she retired to McMinnville, Oregon, where she continued to embrace life with warmth and curiosity.

She is survived by her daughters, Carrie Rasmussen and Tracy Fairhurst; her siblings, Diane McQueen, Dave Williamson, Faye Zaragoza, and James Williamson; her grandchildren, Britney Elliott, Megan Malyszka, Ginger Davis, Darcy Snow, Sean Arbuckle, Kenny Arbuckle, and Tristan Tisdale; and many great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

Lea was preceded in death by her beloved daughters, Christina Rasmussen and Melody Tisdale; her sisters, Melinda Baker and Theya Schlicher; and her grandson, Daniel Byrns, all of whom she deeply loved and missed.

Lea will always be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, and deep love for her family. She embraced life with energy and curiosity and had a special love for travel — often sharing stories of her favorite place, Belize. Adventurous at heart, she enjoyed scuba diving and even tried parasailing, always eager to make the most of every moment.

Later in life, Lea discovered a passion for genealogy, dedicating time to tracing her family’s roots and preserving their stories. She dreamed of creating books to pass this history on to future generations — a reflection of how deeply she valued family and connection.

Though her final years were marked by the challenges of dementia, Lea’s love, joy, and passion for life remained ever present. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed.

