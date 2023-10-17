Learning Hub hosts community baby shower

A free community baby shower will be offered for new and expecting parents, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event will be at McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St, McMinnville, and hosted by Yamhill Community Care (YCCO) and the Yamhill Community Care Early Learning Hub (ELH).

Material and information resources will be provided to parents related to pregnancy, childbirth, and infancy, including a resource fair connecting families with community partners on-site, baby shower raffle prizes, free goodie bags, food, and non-alcoholic beverages. Learn more at yamhillcco.org.

The Learning Hub brings together the early childhood, K-12 education, health, human and social service, community, business, government, and philanthropic sectors intended to improve outcomes for young children and align services into one efficient and effective countywide early learning system, according to Learning Hub officials.

“We understand that the journey into parenthood can be both exciting and challenging. Our Community Baby Shower aims to provide parent-to-be and guardians with the support, resources, and connections they need to navigate this special time in their life,” said Jenn Richter, Early Learning Hub Director.

“The Early Learning team and community partners really enjoy the change to celebrate this special time with parents. This event is for the whole family. Partners and children are encouraged to attend and participate in the festivities.

YCCO is a Coordinated Care Organization that serves Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in Yamhill County and parts of Washington and Polk County. YCCO’s more than 50 employees are dedicated to improving members’ quality of life by coordinating family support services and effective, integrated, patient-centered health care.