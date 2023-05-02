Lawrence Kirby Lee 1958 - 2024

Lawrence Kirby Lee passed at home, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with cancer.

Kirby was known as a hard worker and for his generosity to friends, family, and anybody he met. He enjoyed collecting old, odd and unique things.

Kirby is survived by his ex-wife, Corrine; their two sons, Tyler and Zachary Lee; his mother, Alice Lee Kiester; three brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Lee; and sister, Linda Diana Lee.

Kirby enjoyed his time in the U.S. Navy; in lieu of donations, the family requests any donations be made to the Veterans.