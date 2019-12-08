Lavonne Lillian Eichler 1936 - 2019

Lavonne Lillian (Larrabee) Eichler left in peace December 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was born July 24, 1936, in Bassett, Iowa, to Virgil and Pansy Larrabee. Her family moved to Oregon when Lavonne was age 6. She went to school in Yamhill, Oregon, where she graduated valedictorian in 1954. She married Philip Eichler in 1956. They had five children.

Lavonne will be remembered for her ability to work hard, long hours on the farm, and whip up dinner at the end of the day. With her "do-all attitude" and a huge heart, she loved spoiling her family with her craftsman skills, making handmade gifts of quilts, afghans, clothing and paintings.

She leaves behind her sister, Betty; children, Wilma, Kathy and Leon; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Lavonne joins in heaven her parents, Virgil and Pansy; brother, Bill; former husband, Philip; and her two sons, Alfred and Tony.

There will be celebration of life for Lavonne at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Amity Christian Church,1305 Goucher Street.

Private interment at Amity Pioneer Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: https://www.fightingblindness.org/

Arrangements by Springer & Son. 503-356-1000