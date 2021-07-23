LaVern P. Fettig 1939 - 2021

LaVern P. Fettig passed away of natural causes on July 23, 2021.

Vern was the son of German Catholic immigrants and one of 10 kids; he joined the military with his twin brother, LeRoy, and younger brother, Don. Vern was known to show up with a joke and a smile to share and brighten the day; he loved God and was at one time considering a life of serving the Lord.

Vern was a father, granddad, great-granddad, uncle, brother, friend and gentle soul who will be missed by so many. Most of his life he lived and worked in Yamhill County, where he lived with his long-time partner of 36 years, Joann Ellis.

His days were filled traveling his usual routes, checking in on friends, local farmers and families throughout the county; he touched many lives on a weekly basis, and we will miss his short but sweet visits!

One of his other favorite pastimes was spending time “educating” his great-nephew on the finer things of life, such as hidden crawdad holes, the best fishing spots in the Valley and where to scout out the best hunting spots. He was also a great dancer with incredible rhythm.

There will be a gathering to share stories and celebrate the time and memories we made with Vern from 1 to 4 p.m. August 8, 2021, at his niece’s family home in Dayton. All are welcome. Food and refreshments will be provided by the family.