Lavern Mary Haertling 1925 - 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Haertling, 95, of McMinnville, Oregon, left us January 2, 2021, to join her husband and Heavenly Father. The sixth of eight children, she was born in Old Appleton, Missouri, to Oscar and Helen Dambach. She married the love of her life, Ellert “Jack” Haertling, on October 2, 1943. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2006.

Mary and Jack lived in Missouri until 1951, and then moved to California, where Jack worked for the Alta-Dena Dairy, a company of special lifelong friends. They had one daughter, Candace (Haertling) Duer. When she moved to Oregon, they promptly followed in 1996.

Mary loved to serve others. She worked for the Monrovia School District in California for over 35 years in food service. She volunteered at her churches, the VFW auxiliary, and other organizations.

Mary was devoted to her family and friends. She loved to cook, clean and host parties. She adored her three grandchildren, giving them hugs, kisses, cookies and unconditional love. She was blessed to have four great-grandchildren. She was very well loved by all who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Elliott and Ralph Dambach; and five sisters, Leona Huber, Florence Drum, Lillian Brune, Frances Krauss and Dorothy Oberndorfer.

She is survived by her daughter, Candace (Rodger) Duer of McMinnville; grandchildren, Natalie (Timothy) Spidal of McMinnville, Ryan (Holly) Duer of Medford, Oregon, and Brett (Alison) Duer of Seaside, Oregon; and great-grandchildren, Kedrik, Lillian, Jack and Ruby.

A private family service took place at Willamette National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Hillside and Serenity Hospice for their loving care. Donations are welcome to McMinnville Covenant Church (maccov.org), or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.