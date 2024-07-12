By News-Register staff • 

Lavender Festival features art, fragrance

The Chehalem Cultural Center will host the 19th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. Admission is free.

The weekend will feature plein air art pieces created by both amateur and professional artists on-site at local lavender fields. In addition, there will be craft booths, venders offering lavender products, food and other refreshments.

Demonstrations and workshops also will be offered Saturday and Sunday.

An opening reception for artists will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the CCC’s grand ballroom. Awards will be announced at 6:30.

A free community concert will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday outside the center. Sandbox Percussion from Chamber Music Northwest will perform.

For more information, call the Chehalem Cultural Center, at 503-487-6883.

