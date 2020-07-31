Laurie (Fields) Elliott 1962 - 2020

A celebration of life will be held for Laurie Anne (Fields) Elliott, 56, on Friday July 31, 2020. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, Oregon.

Laurie was born November 29, 1962, in Tucson, Arizona, to Edgar E. and Constance V. (Marsh) Fields. She resided in Phoenix, Arizona, until 1977, when her family relocated to Lebanon, Oregon.

She graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1980. She worked at Linn-Benton Community College and graduated in 1990 with an associate degree in business. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology. She served on the Board of Directors of Linn County Affordable Housing as a client advocate and then secretary, from 1992 until 1999.

In 1999, she relocated to McMinnville to take a position with Macy & Son Funeral Directors as a Family Services Counselor and then a Preplanning Consultant. She earned her Funeral Service Practitioner license in 1998, her Family Service Counselor’s designation in 1997, and her National Consultant designation in 2006.

Laurie attended Lafayette Community Church and then the Nazarene Church on the Hill. She volunteered at COTH’s EDGE program as an assistant teacher and served in the Women’s Ministry splashes of joy. Most recently, she attended Freedom House Dayton Church. She served on the Yamhill County Election Board. She enjoyed music, art, sewing, reading and traveling.

Laurie is survived by her husband, David Elliott; son, Kevin Coudare and daughter, Saphira Elliott, all of McMinnville; her daughters, Cassandra McGuire and Teri Pena, both of St. Helens, Oregon; six grandchildren; her mother, Connie (Marsh) Shaver of McMinnville; brothers, Jim Shaver of Oregon City, Oregon, Dale Shaver of Richland, Washington, and David Shaver of Mount Angel, Oregon; and sister, Lynn Robinson of Newberg, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her father, Edgar Fields; her brother, Edward Fields; and step-father, Robert Shaver.

Memorial contributions to be made to Freedom House Dayton Church or the American Diabetes Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com