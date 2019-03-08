Laura Ann Kindel - 1968 - 2019

Laura Ann Kindel was born in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Lawrence and Clara (Meeuwsen) Kindel. Her younger years were spent as a child in Verboort, Oregon, before moving with her family in 1974 to Yamhill County, where she attended school and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1986.

Laurie was a loving mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend who left us far too soon.

Her enthusiasm was contagious to both those who met her for the first time and those who had known her for years.

Laurie touched lives with her sunny disposition, loving heart and great sense of humor. She loved music and the beach and had a number of talents; however, her family was the most important thing in her life. Laurie’s family meant everything to her, especially her kids and grandbabies.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Sohler and Keven Sohler; grandchildren Kylee, Kynlee and Steven; mother, Clara, fiancé, D.J. Davenport; sisters, Jan Warrington and Angie Weidner; and brothers, Steve, Dave, Mark and Brian Kindel.

Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence, and brother, Kenny.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Rock Point Church, 4301 N. College St., Newberg, Oregon.