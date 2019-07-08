Larry Wattier Sr. - 1944 - 2019

Larry LeRoy Wattier Sr. passed away July 8, 2019, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan.

Larry was born November 13, 1944, in Waukegan, Illinois, and grew up in Watertown, South Dakota. He attended Sky Ranch for Boys in Buffalo, South Dakota, where he put in over 300 hours learning how to fly. Shortly after, he moved to San Bernardino, California, where he met the love of his life, Judith (Judy) Ann Gaddy. He graduated from Pacific High School in 1964, then enlisted in the Navy, serving four years on the USS Hollister and USS Hanson during the Vietnam War.

Larry and Judy were married on September 3, 1965, in Arcata, California. They had two children. They moved to Leaburg, Oregon, where Larry worked for Sears for 21 years. He loved woodworking, gardening and traveling, which he did a lot of into his retirement. He traveled to almost every state, but spent a lot of summers in Sisters, Oregon, where he and Judy worked at a KAO campground. In 2005, when they moved to Sheridan, Larry began to involve himself in the community, including veterans' events and the Good Shepherd Hall Catholic Church.

Larry is survived by his second wife, Diane; brother, Dennis; sister, Sharon; son, Larry; daughter, Laura; as well as five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike; and wife, Judy.

Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the VA in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.