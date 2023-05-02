Larry Ray Green 1950-2023

Larry Ray Green passed away August 9, 2023. Larry was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to Frieda Mae Waibel and Ora Green. He spent most of his early years in the Yamhill-Carlton area with his mother and sisters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and driving tractors with his grandparents.



Larry attended grade school in Carlton and Yamhill. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps; after being discharged, he worked the logging camps in Alaska. Upon returning to Oregon, he worked driving log trucks, running equipment and construction.

Larry married his beloved wife, Sherry Green, in 1996, and they had 19 wonderful years together. They loved camping, traveling, gardening, and enjoyed their children and grandchildren.

Larry had a gregarious personality and many, many friends. He had the biggest smile and heart and could hold an audience with his stories. His quirky little sayings will be missed.

Larry’s last few years were very happily spent traveling and playing cards with his companion, Anita Maller. He enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his stepson, Billy Cook Jr. (Michele) of Lafayette; stepdaughter, Shelly Brown (Bill) of McMinnville; sisters, Belinda Arnold (Luther), and Anna Mitchel (Joe); seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Please join us at Larry’s Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, at Carlton Lower Park in Carlton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hoover Cancer Center in McMinnville, Oregon, in honor of Larry “Papa” Green.