Larry Malay 1942 - 2022

Larry Malay was born in January of 1942 in Central City, Kentucky, and passed away February 19, 2022, at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Traci Harp, Larry is survived by his wife, Terry; his children, Mike (Terri), Theresa Sanchez (Genaro), John (Veronique), Waylon (Laura), Josh (Brooke), Cody (Tess Lydick), and Tyler; his granddaughter, Brooklyn Harp; 11 additional grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 2, at Attrell's Funeral Chapel in Newberg.