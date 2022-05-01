Larry Louis Mennenga 1947 - 2022

Larry Louis Mennenga was born March 21, 1947, in Freeport, Illinois, to parents Louis and Dorothy Mennenga. In 1960, the family moved to Monroe, Oregon. Larry graduated from Corvallis High School. He served in the Army in Vietnam as a door gunner with the 175th Company AHC “Outlaws.” Surviving the Tet Offensive, Larry came home from Vietnam and soon married Gail in 1971. They had a son, Lonnie, and a daughter, Julie. Larry and his family moved in 1971 to Carlton, Oregon, where he lived his remaining days.

Larry worked as an appliance repairman with Rice Furniture in McMinnville, Oregon, and with Montgomery Ward out of Portland. He spent the last 20 years of his working career as a maintenance electrician at George Fox University.

Larry died May 1, 2022, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Lonnie; daughter, Julie; his half-sisters, Paula, LuCinda and Sharon (Bill); and his beloved grand-dogs, Tessa, Daisy, Nightengale, Gunner, Annie, Oakley and Capone.

Larry will be interred at 10 a.m. May 19, 2022, in Willamette National Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life held at 1 p.m. the same day at Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any veterans' organization of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com