Larry J. Lord 1949 - 2024

Larry James Lord passed away August 4, 2024. Larry was born April 7, 1949, to Clifford and Berneice Lord in McMinnville, Oregon. He was raised in Willamina with his father, mother, and sister until he was 10, when his father passed. His mother remarried, and he gained three step-siblings. Larry started his service to his community early on by becoming the youngest volunteer firefighter while in high school. After he graduated in 1967 from Willamina High School, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann, in 1969. They were married in 1973. He continued to volunteer his time while he worked as a welder and custom fabricator for 20 years. After this, he decided to make a career change and went back to school and got his degree in Criminal Justice at Chemeketa Community College. Afterward he worked as, first, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy, and then at Chemeketa Community College.

Larry and Mary Ann had three children: Angela, Anna, and Anthony. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors either in the hills outside his hometown or day trips to the Oregon coast with his family. Even on vacation, Larry found time to watch his beloved western movies.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Lord; his mother, Berneice Newbill; and step-father, Merle Newbill; brother, Tom Newbill; and daughter, Anna. His memory will live on with his wife, Mary Ann; son; daughter and son-in-law; three grandchildren; along with his surviving siblings and many extended family members.

The family will celebrate his life with a graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2024, at St. James Cemetery. A reception will follow until 5 p.m. at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville.

