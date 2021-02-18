Laroy G. Rowland 1935 - 2021

Laroy G. Rowland, 85, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away February 18, 2021, at home with his wife Elizabeth (Betty) by his side.

The oldest of three siblings, he was born December 15, 1935, the son of Cora Mae and Harry Rowland. He is survived by his wife, Betty; two daughters, Sharon Roberts of Vancouver, and Linda Barnard of McMinnville; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, David Crossgrove.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller in the 1950s. After his discharge, he was employed by the FAA as an air traffic controller until 1981. He then went into business as a Matco Tools dealer, and later as an automobile salesman, until his retirement.

Roy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to salmon fish. He was out on the Oregon rivers every chance he could.