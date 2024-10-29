By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 29, 2024 Tweet

Largest affordable housing project in Mac is underway

Image: Housing Authority of Yamhill County##A digital rendering shows an overhead view of the planned 175-unit affordable housing complex. The development will feature four apartment buildings, a community building with dedicated office space and a large green space. Scott Unger/News-Register##Grand Ronde Tribal Council Secretary Jon George leads a welcoming song at the Stratus Village groundbreaking alongside tribal members (left to right) Shonn Leno, Egypt Leno, Holly Partridge and Kathleen George.

Located on seven acres south of Highway 18 at the intersection of Southeast Stratus Avenue and Southeast Norton Avenue, the complex will provide housing for low income families making between 30 and 60% of area median income.

The project will be the largest affordable housing development in the city and the first built by the Housing Authority of Yamhill County since the 2008 construction of the Village Quarter Apartments.

HAYC Executive Director Vickie Ybarguen spoke to the need of housing for low income families. The authority currently has approximately 2,000 people on a waiting list for Section 8 vouchers.

“If somebody puts their name on the list today, they’re going to have an average of four years before their name gets pulled for a voucher,” Ybarguen said.

Due to a lack of units, approximately 45% of those chosen for vouchers aren’t able to find a home and lose their assistance, she said.

“Most of the time, it’s because there’s just not enough housing available in this area,” she said. “And it’s heartbreaking to see this every day.”

The development will feature 61 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom units and 30 three-bedroom units and will have 20 dedicated units for members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, which contributed $7 million in grant funding.

Grand Ronde Tribal Council Secretary Jon George said housing is also a top need for the tribe.

“We are one of the largest tribes and have the smallest amount of housing on its tribal land,” George said, estimating 250 housing units for 1,200 reservation residents.

“It’s important as we continue in our local area here to build relationships like this that will help 20 of our low income tribal members,” he said.



Ybarguen thanked the tribe for its investment in the community.

“The grant was a vital part of this project and it ensures that tribal members in McMinnville will have somewhere to live,” she said. “Thank you for entrusting us with some of your precious resources.”

HAYC purchased the land in 2020 for $2.7 million dollars, but the project was also helped by American Rescue Plan Act funding from the City of McMinnville and Yamhill County and an $11.25 million investment from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Other project partners include Chemeketa Community College, Yamhill Community Action Partnership, Yamhill Community Care Organization, WorkSource Oregon, Willamette Valley Medical Center and the Willamette Valley Wineries Association.

Mayor Remy Drabkin and Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett also spoke at the event, with Drabkin highlighting the importance of different groups coming together for the good of the community.

“This development stands as a symbol of what can be accomplished when we join forces,” Drabkin said.

She thanked Grand Ronde for its first partnership with the city on a housing project.

“This is our first collaboration. It is momentous,” she said.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2026, according to Ybarguen. She previously told the News-Register construction would be phased to expedite the opening of some units, with the first two buildings expected to be completed at the end of 2025.