Kyle A. Schrock 1994 - 2020

Kyle Andrew Schrock, born April 15, 1994, left us too soon on September 28, 2020. He was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Steve and Carla (Yoder) Schrock. He married the love of his life, Makayla Khatewoda, on June 15, 2019.

From a very young age, Kyle’s passion was music, which led him to his love of leading others in worship. He was loved by many because of his gentle, easy-going spirit, his infectious smile and his ability to make others laugh. He always made himself available to others when there was a need. He is remembered as being humble, kind, committed to Christ and loving others fiercely. His commitment to Christ took him on several international mission trips, as well as led him to be a counselor at several middle and high school church camps. He served for over 10 years in various ministries, including youth and young adults. At Adventure Christian Church in McMinnville, he was the worship and youth leader for four years. Most recently, he and his wife moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, to help plant High Plains Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Makayla; his mother, Carla; his sister, Ashley Cheves (Joshua); his father, Steve; his grandparents, Elmer and Voleta Schrock; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Viewing will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Church on the Hill in McMinnville. The service will also be live-streamed at Praise Assembly in McMinnville. Streaming may be viewed via: http://bit.ly/COTH-fp.

People attending in person will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing protocols. Donations can be made in Kyle’s name to either Church on the Hill’s Youth Ministry, https://ppay.co/mflMeawcl-A, or High Plains Christian Church, https://www.highplains.cc/my-contribute.

