Kurt Koerner George 1933 - 2022

Kurt Koerner George, aged 89, passed away August 22, 2022, at home in McMinnville, Oregon, his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joann (Brown) George; their four children, Theodore (Thayer), Lynda (Mark), Annette (Wes), and Judy (Steve); grandchildren, Jacob, Kara, Riley, lan, Kirstin, Hannah, Emily, Sara and David; great-grandchildren, McKinley, Bryson, and Maeve; and many nieces and nephews.

Born in Portland, Oregon, to Carl Lewis George Sr. and Bertha (Koerner) George, Kurt graduated from Washington High School in 1951. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a minor in Industrial Engineering from the University of Oregon. For 46 years, he had a career managing the production of manufactured housing in Oregon and California.

Kurt loved skiing and traveling with family and friends throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, PACK, Sigma Chi, Elks, Jaycees, Lions, Lebanon Strawberrians, Lebanon Swim Club, Master Recycling and the Ford V8 Club. Kurt was a car enthusiast, retired golfer, avid reader, problem-solver, collector, maker of lists, with an unforgettable sense of humor.

Kurt will always be remembered by his loving wife, "Joey," family and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Ruth (Schmale) George; and most recently preceded in death by his older brother, Carl Jr., who was the third-generation owner of the family business, George & Son Cutlery.

Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kurt's memory can be made to the American Heart Association, Disabled American Vets or OPB.