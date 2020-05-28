May 28, 2020 Tweet

Kulla: Restoring community health takes teamwork

Our public health and business recovery responses to the novel coronavirus, at both the county and state levels, will shape the future of rural Oregon.

Guest Writer In addition to chairing the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners, Casey Kulla grows certified organic fruits, organic vegetables and state-certified cannabis with his wife, Katie. They are raising two children on the family farm as well. A fifth-generation Oregonian, he said his love of Oregon’s outdoors is matched only by his love of its people and products.

The effectiveness of our public health response as individuals and a community will determine whether the virus: 1) devastates us; 2) spikes periodically, triggering mandated shutdowns; 3) can be held to a relatively low background rate through measures to manage risk and limit spread. A steady, progressive reopening and rebuilding of society depends on doing it right.

The public health response will determine in which scenario we find ourselves. That in turn will decide what kind of response we can muster, both short- and long-term, to rebuild our economic and business lives.

Even with the best-case scenario of a steady, manageable infection rate, our leaders must establish health measures engendering trust on both the part of proprietors and customers. Proprietors won’t resume sales and customers won’t make purchases unless they are assured a relatively high level of safety.

Barring development of an effective vaccine that nearly everyone chooses to accept, or an effective treatment regimen instead, the best we can probably do is limit the virus to small outbreaks that don’t tax our hospitals. That would enable us to renew business and public life without exposing ourselves to undue risk.

I believe three goals should guide our business recovery here in Yamhill County: 1) reducing the disparity between our rural and urban economies; 2) rebuilding government trust in business and vice versa, enabling the two to engage in meaningful and mutually rewarding partnerships; and 3) striving to make both the business community and community at large more resilient, thus better able to absorb shocks.

I base my prescription for recovery on these assumptions:

n The virus is real, and spread by both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, and it is particularly harmful to those of advanced age, with chronic health conditions or both.

n Physical distancing works to slow the spread.

n Contact tracing and diagnostic testing make us better informed and thus better able to limit the scale of outbreaks.

n State, county and local government will have less money to work with, at least in the short term, so will have to be creative in their work to promote recovery.

Flexibility and attention to scale should guide government implementation of regulation and business taxation. If units of government foster flexibility and take economic scale into account when applying regulations, they can help jumpstart overall economic activity and allow innovative start-ups to evolve into significant players.

An example is the so-called “pickle bill,” which allows small farms to develop and market value-added food products with very little regulation. Such scale-dependent regulations could be applied across entire industries, in order to encourage new products, reward entrepreneurial spirit and reduce risk on both sides of the equation.

Trusting business owners with a track record of adhering to regulations assumes added importance if units of government are asked to take a more flexible approach.

For example, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission is allowing expanded outdoor seating in order to promote increased physical distancing. But its success depends on affected businesses following in good faith, as flexibility depends on trust.

Proposals are also on the table for deferral or even outright waiver of taxes, provided recipients are willing to invest their savings in a verifiable way in the community. That, too, depends on trust.

At the county level, options include promoting local businesses in the marketplace, giving them priority in purchases and contracts and encouraging them to assure their employees of living livable wages. Those are all ways we can help rebuild our economic life in a better, more resilient way.

As one example of building a more resilient community while promoting local business, the county’s economic development contractor, SEDCOR, has created a directory of local firms manufacturing and marketing personal protective equipment.

We have all become familiar with the need for various types of PPE, and a number of local manufacturers have tooled up to provide it. The menu includes masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.

But supply chains and purchasing contracts often prove a sticking point.

To gain access to the market, you need to establish awareness with potential purchasers. SEDCORs online directory, found at www.sedcor.com/page/ppedirectory, helps with that.

The exchange has the potential to expand to the state, national and even international levels, with potentially advantageous consequences far beyond those currently being realized.

Units of city and county government spend a lot of money every year on procurement, as a large share of their budgets is reserved for materials and supplies. If we adopt community benefit agreements and policies for each major project, we can spur those units to purchase locally.

We will surely reap the benefits in terms of livable wages for our workers, increased business for our vendors and a more resilient economic environment for both.

Coupling community benefit agreements with tools like the PPE exchange, we can rebuild our local civic life and business activity through the strengthening of area connections. We can be both locally focused and globally aware when it comes to opportunities.

Finally, we need to work toward a future where disparities between urban and rural well-being are reduced.

Currently, rural Oregonians have lower levels of education, income and wealth, on average, compared to urban Oregonians. Units of government that encourage further education, pay better, provide better access to recreational, medical and nutritional support, and work to promote entrepreneurs while reducing the risks they face, will decrease those disparities.

Local government can help us build a more prosperous, resilient and healthy community with each decision it makes in response to the pandemic. We can do this if we work together.