April 24, 2020 Tweet

Kulla: My perspective on the Commission's letter encouraging governor to reopen the economy

By CASEY KULLA

Yamhill County Commissioner

On Thursday, I joined my colleagues in approving a letter asking the Governor to move quickly in reopening the state's economy and public life, and assuring her that we stand committed to working with her to ensure this happens safely and prudently in Yamhill County. After much debate, we agreed on a simple letter that relied upon the Governor's framework for reopening Oregon and that did not ask for specific timelines.

You can view the Governor's draft framework here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6843437-Reopening-Oregon-Framework-Presentation-v4.html

Rest assured, I believe that, at each step, we must pause and consider: does the science, does the knowledge we have right now, support the next step in easing restrictions? Can we move forward, or do we need to pause here and watch and wait? As Anthony Fauci says, "you don't make the timeline; the virus makes the timeline." And, the Institute for Disease Modeling staff epidemiologists remind us that, by their modeling, we need to maintain aggressive interventions at least through mid-May in order to keep our curve of cases flat.

I chose to sign on to this simple letter because the Governor has committed to a process of opening up society deliberately yet swiftly, taking into consideration both geography and industry, and I support that measured and careful approach. Looking at her milestones of increased testing capacity, surge capacity in hospitals, increasing PPE for each industry, safe locations for quarantine for vulnerable people, and reducing numbers of new cases, in my view, our county and the state is well on the road to meeting these thresholds.

And, once we meet those milestones, we should take the steps necessary to reopen safely, always letting the data and science guide our next moves. But to do that, we need to have plans.

The Governor is moving fast on plans. At the state level, the Governor began meeting last week with expert groups and she continues this week, seeking input on best practices and innovative ways to do work that typically brings people together, following and incorporating the Presidential plan for reopening America. These industry- and setting-specific practices will then be vetted and set out as guidance for each phase of reopening.

For example, the Governor held a conference call with 1000 businesses on Wednesday, seeking input for broad recommendations. Later, she met with early childhood educators and daycare operators to learn more specifically about how childcare facilities can socially distance and what PPE they might need.

At the state level, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department is working on a plan for phased reopening of parks with a limited facilities crew to maintain and patrol. All of these plans to keep distances between people and not spread coronavirus are essential and necessary before reopening, and they need to start being developed now. And yesterday, the Governor announced a timeline and plan for allowing hospitals and clinics to do PPE-necessary non-emergency procedures. You can see the Governor's draft timeline for developing plans in the framework link.

I really appreciated reading this article in Science Mag this week (see photos and www.sciencemag.org ), titled "The lockdowns worked--but what comes next?" by Kai Kupferschmidt: "Choosing a prudent path is difficult, Buckee says, in part because no controlled experiments have compared the effectiveness of different social distancing measures. 'Because we don't have really strong evidence,' she says, 'it's quite hard to make evidence-based policy decisions about how to go back.'" The article continues, "For now, the most likely scenario is one of easing social distancing measures when it is possible, then clamping back down again when infections climb back up, a 'suppress and lift' strategy that both Singapore and Hong Kong are pursuing.

Whether that approach can strike the right balance between keeping the virus at bay and easing discontent and economic damage remains to be seen." I believe that with intention and attention, we can strike that balance in Oregon. But what does it take?

In Oregon, each time the Governor eases restrictions, we must be ready for a surge of infections: we must have sufficient diagnostic testing and contact tracing to quickly identify a sick person, quarantine them, identify people who may have been exposed, and get them tested or into quarantine as necessary. With each easing of restrictions, I suspect that we will continue to wear face masks, observe physical distancing, and gather in smaller groups for some time to come.

Each industry will have personal protective equipment at levels necessary to do their work successfully while keeping the virus from spreading; already, in the Mid Willamette Valley, SEDCOR (the economic development organization) is hosting a marketplace/portal where PPE manufacturers can list their items and businesses can go to purchase industry-specific PPE. I will post a link when it is live.

Reopening Oregon will take all of us working together. It will require you to take initiative ("what can I do in my business or life to promote physical distance and reduce virus transmission?"). It will take patience and understanding, and a measure of forgiveness.

One thing I've observed about this pandemic and our response to it is that there is regularly a temporal disconnect in understanding of the situation by any two people. I call it the "I'm two days ahead of you" problem. Because everything about this pandemic is moving so quickly, two people may have completely different perspectives on the situation simply because one person is two days (or even two hours) ahead in their understanding or information or experience.

In mid-March, I was talking with a friend who thought the pandemic and response was all fear-mongering, but I had been reading and talking with experts and making plans; I was two days ahead of her. In early April, the same friend told me it was time to mandate people wear face masks in public, and I was hesitant to agree in that moment; she was two days ahead of me. Please consider this in your interactions with others; you can ask: "am I two days ahead of you or two days behind you?"