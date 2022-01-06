By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • January 6, 2022 Tweet

Kristof candidacy rejected by Secretary of State

The Oregon Elections Division notified the Nicholas Kristof campaign this morning that it is rejecting his filing for Governor because he does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve. Article V of the Oregon Constitution requires a candidate for governor to have been a "resident within this state" for three years before the election, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan stated in a press release.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Fagan said. "As Oregon’s chief elections official, it is my responsibility to make sure all candidates on the statewide ballot are qualified to serve if elected. The Oregon Elections Division and local election officials use the same standards to determine qualifications for hundreds of candidates in dozens of offices every year. In this instance, the candidate clearly does not meet the constitutional requirement to run or serve as governor of Oregon."

Kristof, former columnist for New York Times, had resigned that job last summer to run as a Democrat for the office of governor, and formally announced his candidacy in October. In December, the Secretary of State's office asked him to provide additional documents in support of his claim to be an Oregon resident, in light of his having voted in New York state as late as 2020. The question of Kristof's eligibility was first raised in June by a Portland attorney, in an article in Willamette Week.

Last month Lydia Plukchi, compliance specialist with the state office, wrote, “We typically determine whether candidates meet residency requirements by checking their voter registration records, but your Oregon voter registration record has insufficient information," in a letter to Kristof's campaign on behalf of Fagan.

“In addition, it has come to our attention that you voted in New York State as recently as 2020. Our office has reviewed the published legal memo concerning your residency in Oregon, but the memo does not address the effect of that vote on your Oregon residency," Plukchi wrote. She requested that Kristof respond with “any documentation or explanation in addition to your published legal memo” that he will have been an Oregon resident for three years prior to November 2022, when the general election for governor is held.

On Jan. 3, Kristof's team submitted multiple documents including a legal opinion from a former Oregon Supreme Court Justice, a column from three former Oregon secretaries of state avowing his eligibility, a column by Jim Redden of the Portland Tribune, a legal memorandum from his law firm, Perkins Coie, and a witness declaration from long-time friend and fellow Yamill farmer Robert Bansen, as well as a seven-page affidavit from Kristof himself. In it, he cites his consistent presence on the family farm in Yamhill over the years and his ownership and involvement in expanding the operation, dating to the early 1990s. Long a cherry farm, Kristof Farms has been re-planted with grapes and apples in the past five years and the family has expanded to cider and wine production.

On the central point of his recent voting record out of state, Kristof acknowledged that in the early 2000s he registered to vote in New York. "My reason for doing this was convenience, as I expected I would be in New York during elections," Kristof stated in the affidavit. "I had no intention of renouncing Oregon as my home nor anything of the sort. I never thought of registration to vote in New York as changing or reflecting a change in my residential connection to Oregon. Though I did not research it, I had a general belief that I couldd be registered either in Oregon or New York ..."

Kristof's attorneys, Mischa Isaak, Thomas R. Johnson and Jeremy Carp of the Portland firm Perkins Coie, submitted a 15-page letter to Fagan dated Jan. 3 that states, "A finding of residency turns on what a person intends. Registration to vote is relevant to the question of residency only in context and only insofar as it is evidence of a person's intent."

Citing the legal case Lee v. Simonds, the attorneys state that Plukchi's letter "calls out one item for special explanation: Mr. Kristof's voting history in New York.

"Elevating this fact is inappropriate, as residency 'depends upon no one fact, or combination of circumstances, but from the whole taken together it must be determined in each particular case'," Isaak et al wrote, quoting Lee v. Simonds.