Kosmicki named Newberg-Dundee Police Chief

Jeff Kosmicki

Jeff Kosmicki has been named Newberg-Dundee Police Chief, effective immediately. He was most recently serving as the interim chief following the April 2020 retirement of Brian Casey.

The city of Newberg announced Kosmicki's appointment Wednesday morning.

Thirteen individuals applied for job through a nationwide recruitment process conducted by by the Novak Consulting Group, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to Kosmicki, other finalists were Cory Chase, captain for the Port of Portland Police Department which oversees the Portland International Airport, general aviation and marine activities; Mica Lunt, former Forney, Texas Chief of Police and Joel Wendland, captain with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

“Jeff demonstrated both through the interview process and the last 14 months that he is the right person to serve as chief," Newberg City Manager Dan Weinheimer said. "His humility, knowledge of the community's needs and strong support among the NDPD staff stand out."

Weinheimer said he looks forward to working with Kosmicki in transforming public safety in Newberg and Dundee through community involvement, use of new tools like body worn cameras and a focus on data-driven decision-making.

Kosmicki thanked Weinheimer for the opportunity to serve as the full-time chief. He said serving in an interim role for 14 months gave him the opportunity to more closely understand the position within the department and community at large.

"I am humbled to have received such an outpouring of support from residents, city leaders, business owners, partner agencies and of course, from the men and women I have served alongside with at NDPD for 24 years," Kosmicki said. "I want to build on past successes by continuing to open doors with community members."

He said there is always room to "listen, grow and improve." The new chief said he looks forward to the next chapter and he said he's excited for the possibilities that lay ahead to build safer communities in the two cities.

Kosmicki started his public safety career with the department more than two decades ago as a patrol officer. He has served in multiple roles, including detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Since assuming control of the department as the interim chief, Kosmicki has been instrumental in initiating a new Peer Support Program that has supported police staff mental health, handling COVID-19 response and pivoting engagement programs such as “Shop with a Cop” to ensure they continue through the pandemic.

Kosmicki received his bachelor's degree in business administration from George Fox University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and holds executive level certification through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.